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Home > Entertainment News > Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes 2026 fashion is going viral for its regal elegance and luxury appeal. Here’s a closer look at her expensive sarees, couture gowns, and statement jewelry.

Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026 (Photo/Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026 (Photo/Instagram)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:05 IST

Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari, for the second time, has become one of the biggest fashion highlights of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. From elegant sarees to dramatic couture gowns, the actress is trending across social media for her graceful red carpet appearances and timeless fashion choices. The actress’s Cannes looks are being hailed for combining traditional Indian aesthetics with modern global couture.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Saree Look Wins Hearts at Cannes 2026

One of Aditi’s most viral Cannes appearances was her champagne-toned organza saree by JADE by Monica and Karishma. The delicate sequinned saree paired with a statement gold choker became an instant viral fashion moment online. Fashion critics described the look as “quiet luxury” and spoke about how Aditi picked elegance over exaggerated couture drama value.

The actress herself wrote a viral caption on social media saying, “Wearing a saree… the traditional way. Revolutionary I know,” which further amped up online conversations around her Cannes appearance.

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Green Couture Gown Becomes Major Fashion Trend

Aditi wore a striking metallic green gown by Tony Ward at a Cannes screening, apart from her saree look. The gown had a draped silhouette, thigh-high slit, a shoulder cape, and Grecian-inspired details that lent it a touch of old-Hollywood glamour.

Several fashion pages and celebrity stylists, including Ward, Genelia Deshmukh, and Tanya Ghavri, have reposted the look on Instagram, highlighting its subtle and sophisticated styling while fans on Instagram and X have called it the ‘red carpet moment of the year’ and the ‘best Indian celebrity look at Cannes’ owing to the ‘bold and graceful’ appearance.

Aditi’s Cannes Looks Spark Social Media Frenzy

Social media is abuzz with fans calling Aditi’s sartorial choices the very definition of understated elegance and royalty. Further, while several fashion commentators pointed out that celebrities love experimenting with dramatic styling options at the festival, Aditi was the only one who did the opposite and stood out owing to her minimal and classic beauty. Her understated styling choices-from soft-glam makeup and sleek ponytail to heritage-inspired jewelry and subtle overall appearance were lauded by fans online.

Meanwhile, her husband and actor Siddharth, too, reacted to her Cannes outfits, calling her his ‘golden girl’. While winning the hearts of fans, the term started trending online.

Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Look Is Trending: Here’s Why

Fashion specialists claim that Aditi’s Cannes fashion has garnered this amount of attention because it was the perfect blend between Indian traditional ensembles and international couture wear. From sarees to more structured gowns, the actress never failed to serve us with an aesthetic that was a perfect blend of soft, regal energy.

With every red carpet she attended, Aditi Rao Hydari only solidified her image as one of India’s most elegant fashion experts on a global stage.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Growth Despite Slow Start, Earns ₹13.70 Crore Worldwide

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, social media posts, fashion coverage, and appearances related to Aditi Rao Hydari at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Fashion opinions, styling interpretations, and online reactions mentioned are subjective in nature and intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

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Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks

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Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks
Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks
Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks
Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks

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