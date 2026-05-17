Delhi Weather Heatwave ALERT Today (17 May 2026): IMD Warns Temperatures May Cross 45°C Over The Coming Days

Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi’s red alert heatwave alert for the city for the next few days, people in Delhi are bracing themselves for another searing summer. With the capital’s temperature expected to rise, many Delhi-NCR neighbourhoods are likely to have a hellish daytime experience of scorching heat, hot dry winds and high humidity.

Delhi Temperature May Touch 45°C

While the national capital is already reeling under high temperatures, the mercury is likely to surge as the maximum temperature in Delhi may rise up to 43°C – 45°C next week as heatwave conditions are likely to become more severe in North India, say weather forecasts. There may also be strong spells of dry “loo” winds during the afternoon which will make it unsafe for people to venture outdoors, weather officials added.

Mainly clear skies, low level of moisture and constant hot winds across Rajasthan-Haryana-Delhi-NCR belt is the reason for the current spell of high temperature, weather officials said.

Light Rainfall Brings Brief Relief

This week, early on, there was a brief storm including rain, thunder, and strong winds in Delhi NCR, and the temperature in some places dropped by nearly 10 degrees. However, the relief was short-lived, as hot weather soon set in again in the region.

A few Delhi NCR regions including South Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and East Delhi will likely have clear skies and strong surface winds during the day.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Heatwave Alert (16-20 May 2026)

According to the IMD, Delhi and surrounding states will experience heatwave conditions from May 16 to May 20. A heatwave occurs when the temperature in the plains rises above 40°C and is much higher than the standard value for that region.

Delhi Weather: Key Forecasts to Note

Maximum temperature: 43°C – 45°C

Minimum temperature: 27°C – 29°C

Strong surface winds: 20-30 km/h (up to 40 km/h)

Sky condition: Mainly clear sky, becoming partly cloudy

Heatwave peak timing: 12 PM – 4 PM

Heatwave Alerts: How They Can Impact Everyday Life

Authorities have asked residents to refrain from going outside during the afternoon unless necessary, as there is still a significant risk of heatstroke and dehydration. Elderly people, those who work outdoors, kids, and individuals with health issues are especially vulnerable during the ongoing heatwave.

Because of the very hot road surfaces and lower comfort levels, drivers might also face slow-moving traffic in the afternoon. Health professionals have told everyone to drink more water, wear loose cotton clothing, and stay away from direct sunlight as much as possible.

When will Delhi residents get Heatwave relief?

According to weather experts, more hot and dry weather is likely to last through the coming week. Although there may be an occasional dust storm or drizzle in the second half of May, no immediate relief is on the horizon.

IMD officials are keeping an eye on any changes in the developing weather systems as North India endures one of the season’s hottest periods so far.

Also Read: Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Chennai Forecast With IMD Insights

Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts, IMD advisories, and publicly available reports at the time of publishing. Weather conditions may change rapidly depending on atmospheric developments. Readers are advised to follow official updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities for the latest alerts and safety guidance.