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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Chennai Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Chennai Forecast With IMD Insights

Chennai witnessed cloudy and humid weather on Sunday, with IMD predicting light to moderate rain, warm temperatures, and occasional showers across several parts of the city.

Chennai Weather Today (Image: AI-generated)
Chennai Weather Today (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 16:58 IST

Chennai woke up to cloudy skies and humid conditions on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. Residents can expect warm weather, occasional showers, and partly overcast skies through the day.

What Is the Weather Today Across Chennai? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Weather Detail Chennai
Current Weather Cloudy with light rain chances
Minimum Temperature 28°C
Maximum Temperature 36°C
Humidity 74%
Rainfall (Last 24 hrs) NIL
Sunrise Time 05:54 AM
Sunset Time 06:25 PM
Moonrise Time 05:51 AM
Moonset Time 07:14 PM

Light rain and humid weather are likely to continue over the next few days in Chennai region, as per IMD.

Yesterday (16 May 2026) vs Today (17 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain, Heat or Sudden Changes?

Chennai witnessed humid conditions and scattered cloud cover on Friday night, leading to warmer temperatures and isolated rainfall activity on Saturday morning. Coastal winds kept some parts of the city relatively cooler.

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Major Changes

Early morning drizzle reported in Velachery and Tambaram
T Nagar and Anna Nagar remained humid through the morning
Coastal Chennai witnessed stronger sea breeze activity
Slow-moving traffic reported in a few rain-affected stretches

According to IMD data, moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Weather conditions may affect traffic movement during evening hours in parts of Chennai. Areas including Guindy, OMR, GST Road, and Marina stretch could witness slow traffic due to waterlogging and reduced visibility during rainfall.

Travel Advisory for Chennai

Carry umbrellas or rain protection while stepping out
Avoid standing near electric poles during thunderstorms
Flights at Chennai International Airport may witness minor delays
Suburban train and metro services are expected to run normally
Office commuters are advised to leave early during evening rain hours

Authorities have also advised residents to remain cautious during lightning activity.

What Are The IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heat Wave and Storm Warning Explained

IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity and light to moderate rainfall for Chennai and nearby districts.

IMD Alert Details-

Possibility of lightning in isolated areas
Gusty winds expected during evening hours
Short spells of moderate rainfall likely
Waterlogging possible in low-lying areas

Residents are advised to monitor official weather alerts before travel.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is The 15 Day Outlook? Chennai Weather Forecast – Rain, Temperature and Trend Explained

Weather experts predict that Chennai may continue to experience humid pre-monsoon conditions over the coming weeks, with chances of intermittent rain.

Period Expected Weather
18-21 May Humid weather with scattered rain
22-25 May Cloudy skies and warm afternoons
26-30 May Moderate rainfall likely
Early June Outlook Monsoon activity may gradually increase

Temperature Trend

Day Temperature: 34°C to 37°C
Night Temperature: 27°C to 29°C

Meteorologists believe rainfall activity may increase gradually toward the end of May across coastal Tamil Nadu.

(Disclaimer: Weather forecasts, temperature readings, sunrise-sunset timings, and alert updates mentioned in this article are based on publicly available data and reports issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather tracking platforms as of May 17, 2026. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to check official IMD updates and local authorities for real-time information before making travel or safety-related decisions.)

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Delhi Court Sends Manisha Mandhare To 14 Days CBI Custody, Accused Allegedly Sold Questions For Money

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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Chennai Forecast With IMD Insights
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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Chennai Forecast With IMD Insights
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