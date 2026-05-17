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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Check Kerala weather forecast with IMD rain alerts, humidity updates, thunderstorms, temperatures, sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset timings across major cities.

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 14:48 IST

Kerala is currently experiencing a combination of high humidity, cloudiness, rain, and isolated thunderstorms in many districts due to pre-monsoon weather phenomena strengthening in southern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that many parts of Kerala will soon face unstable weather conditions due to changes in weather patterns that may occur at any time. Meteorologists say that wind blowing from the Arabian Sea is causing high humidity in many parts of Kerala, particularly the coastal areas of Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. The current atmospheric conditions have led to the formation of clouds, strong winds, lightning, and scattered rains in many districts. Many areas have experienced scattered rains in the evenings, cloudy mornings, and thunderstorms in the last few days. Meteorologists have also warned that heavy rains and lightning are likely to occur in isolated districts due to the gradual intensification of pre-monsoon conditions.

Weather Warnings by IMD for Kerala

The IMD has announced several weather warnings in Kerala, informing people about:

Moderate to heavy rains in isolated districts
Thunderstorms with lightning
Strong gusty winds during evening time
High levels of humidity around coastal areas
Possibility of waterlogging in low-lying cities

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The authorities have requested fishermen and coastal people to keep themselves updated through local weather broadcasts due to varying ocean conditions.

Possible Effects of the Weather on Daily Living in Kerala

Continuously high humidity levels, rainfall activity, and weather instability in Kerala can pose significant challenges for the local population in terms of daily routines, transport movement, outdoor recreational activities, etc., in different districts in the upcoming days. According to weather experts, persistent clouds and rainy spells may cause slippery roads, waterlogging in some areas, and low visibility due to continuous drizzle. Some of the major cities such as Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram can face slow transport movement during peak office hours as the rains make movement difficult and inconvenient. Coastal areas will most likely have high humidity levels, causing discomfort to local residents. Railways and flights can also face delays if the intensity of thunders and lightning increases. Authorities have asked people to be careful when moving in the evening because of increased rainfall and gusty wind activity at that time.

15-day Weather Forecast for Kerala

Meteorologists predict that Kerala will continue experiencing unstable weather during the next fortnight due to the rising levels of pre-monsoon activity in southern India. The majority of Kerala regions will be subjected to periodic rain, humidity, clouds, and thunderstorms. The temperature in major cities in Kerala is projected to range from 24°C to 33°C, and rain may escalate in late May.

Also read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: IMD Kerala ForecastKerala Humidity UpdateKerala rain alertKerala Thunderstorm NewsKerala weather updatekochi weather today

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights
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