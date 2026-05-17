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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH

Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH

Panic broke out in Bihar’s Fatuha during Vat Savitri Puja after a banyan tree caught fire while women were offering prayers at the block office premises in Patna district. Reports said the fire started when a ghee lamp accidentally ignited the dry sacred threads tied around the tree.

Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna (Via X)
Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 14:28 IST

A tense situation unfolded in Bihar’s Fatuha during Vat Savitri Puja after a banyan tree caught fire while women were offering prayers around it. The incident took place at the block office premises in Patna district, where many married women had gathered to perform the traditional ritual. As part of the ceremony, devotees were tying sacred threads around the banyan tree and lighting earthen lamps filled with ghee. According to reports, the flame from one of the lamps accidentally reached the dry threads wrapped around the trunk.

The fire spread quickly within seconds, as the cotton threads ignited and flames began rising around the tree, leaving devotees shocked and frightened.

Women Ran For Safety As Flames Spread Quickly

People present at the spot said panic spread immediately after the fire intensified. Several women hurried away from the area, leaving behind their Puja items as smoke and flames engulfed part of the tree.

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The sudden incident created chaos for a short period, though everyone managed to move to safety in time. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Locals Helped Control The Fire

Seeing the flames grow, local residents and officials present nearby rushed to control the fire. After continuous efforts, the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further.

However, a section of the banyan tree was damaged in the fire, and several items used during the Puja were burnt.

What Is Vat Savitri Puja And Why Is The Banyan Tree Worshipped?

Vat Savitri Puja is observed by married Hindu women, who pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. During the ritual, women worship the banyan tree by tying sacred threads around it and offering prayers connected to the story of Savitri and Satyavan.

ALSO READ: UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection

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Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH
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Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH
Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH
Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH
Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH

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