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Home > Regionals News > UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection

UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection

A married woman got burn injuries in an acid attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, after she declined a man’s marriage offer, police said. The police added that the accused came into the house at night and then threw the substance, before running away, leaving it all behind.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 13:53 IST

A rather shocking incident in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly has left one family injured, after a man  threw acid on a married woman and also her family members. This happened when she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident reportedly took place in the Shergarh area early on Saturday morning, while the family was asleep, in the verandah of their home. Police officials said the accused , identified as Umesh Kashyap entered the house by way of the roof, before carrying out the attack. The woman, her husband, and their two children suffered burn injuries during the incident. Because of that, panic quickly spread across the nearby locality.

What Did The Police Say?

According To Media Reports, Police added that the family had been sleeping under a mosquito net, when the accused allegedly poured an acid like substance onto them. Investigators believe the motive might be a kind of obsession with the woman, whom he wanted to marry, even though he was already married. They said the man, after she repeatedly refused his proposal, plotted the assault out of anger and frustration, like a resentful thing that got out of hand. During the assault, the corrosive substance reportedly splashed on multiple members of the family, causing severe burns and real confusion inside the house.

When Did This Happen?

Circle Officer Mirganj said Shergarh police received the tip about the assault around 6 AM and immediately moved there. The injured family members were rushed to the Shergarh Community Health Centre for treatment, after which one of the victims was referred onward to the district hospital because the injuries were quite serious. Police teams started probing right away and they also collected evidence from the spot. Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to pin down the exact nature of the flammable or corrosive material that is said to have been used during the attack.

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FIR Filed, Where Is The Accused?

An FIR has been filed against the accused, and several police squads have been sent out to nab him. Locally, the incident has stirred up quite a lot of outrage, with many people saying they worry about how women, and even whole households, are getting dragged into harassment and threats. This unsettling moment once again underscores the risks that show up when violent retaliation follows rejected proposals and personal quarrels, sort of like a chain reaction. Police officials said multiple teams are actively working to trace and apprehend the accused, even while the probe is still underway and additional details are being checked about how the assault actually played out.

Also Read: Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters

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UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection
Tags: Acid Attack CaseBareilly Acid AttackBareilly Newscrime newsMarried Woman AttackProposal RejectionUP Horroruttar-pradesh-crime

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UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection
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