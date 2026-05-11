LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition latest crime news British actor Iran US War m.k stalin bjp ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage NEET 2026 22k gold price kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

Delhi Police identified four accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women near Nehru Place in South Delhi. One suspect has been arrested after CCTV footage and witness statements revealed racial abuse, and stalking.

Delhi Police have identified four accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women near Nehru Place (IMAGE: X)
Delhi Police have identified four accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women near Nehru Place (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 19:02 IST

NEW DELHI CRIME: After multiple police teams raided the NCR, Delhi Police have identified four main accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women in the vicinity of South Delhi’s Nehru Place, one of whom has been arrested and is being interrogated. The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, outside the Eros Hotel, in Nehru Place. As per reports, racial slurs were hurled at two women from the North East. Police said that one of the victims was from Assam and the other woman from Nagaland. PCR got a distress call around 7 am on May 10. A local police team immediately went to the scene. The two women were visibly shaken after an alleged fight between a group of young men.

Northeast women assaulted in South Delhi

The preliminary investigation showed that the women had been the victims of offensive remarks, verbal abuse and racial comments, which led to a physical confrontation. Before the assault, the complainant also had complained of stalking and wrongful restraint, police sources said, adding the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of individuals that led to a heated quarrel that eventually escalated into a physical altercation between the victims and the accused.

Cops register FIR, take women to AIIMS

Police took both women to AIIMS for medical exams and treatment right after the incident. Later, they filed FIR No. 259/2026 at Kalkaji Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the charges include assault, harassment, wrongful restraint, and common intention. The FIR specifically cites Sections 115(2), 74, 126(2), 351(2), 78, and 3(5).

You Might Be Interested In

What did the CCTV footage reveal? 

Investigators started by scanning CCTV footage from the streets and shops around Nehru Place, hoping to spot anyone involved. They also identified and questioned witnesses and bystanders who saw what happened. Police brought in eight people overnight to piece together exactly how everything unfolded.

Officers say this mix of footage and witness statements led them to four main suspects. One of those four is now in custody and being questioned. Meanwhile, police teams are raiding several places tied to the remaining suspects, trying to track them down. An officer explained, “We’ve conducted multiple raids across the city as part of the investigation. Eight people, including witnesses and bystanders, were questioned. With the information we gathered, we’ve identified four main accused.”

ALSO READ: How A UPI Transaction Led Cops To 3 Suspects In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath’s murder

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused
Tags: home-hero-pos-5latest crime newslatest trending newsNehru Placenortheast

RELATED News

Deepfake Intimate Content Under Surveillance: India Tightens AI Content Rules, Social Media Platforms To Remove Such Content Within Two Hours

MIT University Sikkim Opens Admissions 2026 with AI-Based Class, Real Industry Exposure, Workshops, Internships, and Practical Learning

Kennametal India’s Revenue Grows by 39% in the Quarter Ended March 2026

India Running Short Of Crude Oil, Petrol Or LPG? What Government Said Amid Fuel Price Hike Fears

‘Vijay Is First Dancing CM’: Old Video Of TVK Chief Goes Viral After Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

LATEST NEWS

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC 11 May 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IFL 2026 Match

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026): Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu Face-Off, Oba Femi Open Challenge — Check Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Will Keir Starmer Resign After Election Loss? 5 Big Statements From British PM’s Speech Today

Michael Pennington Dies at 81: Legendary Stage and Screen Star’s Death Shocks Fans Worldwide

Italian Open: Coco Gauff vs Iva Jovic — Will Jovic Stun World Number Four Gauff In An American Showdown?

UAE Announces Eid Al Adha 2026 Holiday Dates for Public and Private Sector Employees

Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 11-May 17, 2026): Citadel Season 2, Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit and More to Stream Online

Mirzapur Season 4 Release Date: Expected OTT Premiere, Cast and Story Details Revealed

Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused
Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused
Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused
Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

QUICK LINKS