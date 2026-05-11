Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

NEW DELHI CRIME: After multiple police teams raided the NCR, Delhi Police have identified four main accused in the alleged harassment and assault of two women in the vicinity of South Delhi’s Nehru Place, one of whom has been arrested and is being interrogated. The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, outside the Eros Hotel, in Nehru Place. As per reports, racial slurs were hurled at two women from the North East. Police said that one of the victims was from Assam and the other woman from Nagaland. PCR got a distress call around 7 am on May 10. A local police team immediately went to the scene. The two women were visibly shaken after an alleged fight between a group of young men.

Northeast women assaulted in South Delhi

The preliminary investigation showed that the women had been the victims of offensive remarks, verbal abuse and racial comments, which led to a physical confrontation. Before the assault, the complainant also had complained of stalking and wrongful restraint, police sources said, adding the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of individuals that led to a heated quarrel that eventually escalated into a physical altercation between the victims and the accused.

Cops register FIR, take women to AIIMS

Police took both women to AIIMS for medical exams and treatment right after the incident. Later, they filed FIR No. 259/2026 at Kalkaji Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the charges include assault, harassment, wrongful restraint, and common intention. The FIR specifically cites Sections 115(2), 74, 126(2), 351(2), 78, and 3(5).

What did the CCTV footage reveal?

Investigators started by scanning CCTV footage from the streets and shops around Nehru Place, hoping to spot anyone involved. They also identified and questioned witnesses and bystanders who saw what happened. Police brought in eight people overnight to piece together exactly how everything unfolded.

Officers say this mix of footage and witness statements led them to four main suspects. One of those four is now in custody and being questioned. Meanwhile, police teams are raiding several places tied to the remaining suspects, trying to track them down. An officer explained, “We’ve conducted multiple raids across the city as part of the investigation. Eight people, including witnesses and bystanders, were questioned. With the information we gathered, we’ve identified four main accused.”

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