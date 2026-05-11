How A UPI Transaction Led Cops To 3 Suspects In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath’s murder

Three people have been arrested for the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was the assistant of West Bengal’s new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The police from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar worked together to catch the people who did this. They found Vishal Srivastava, Raj Singh, and Mayank Mishra in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The police were able to solve the case because they found a payment that the bad people made at a toll booth near Kolkata. This payment was made using UPI. The police said that this payment was a clue that helped them find the people who did this.

Chandranath Rath Shot Dead Near His Home

Chandranath Rath was. Killed near his home. He was driving home on Wednesday night when someone shot him at close range. This happened between 10 pm and 10:10 pm. Chandranath Rath was sitting in the seat of his Mahindra Scorpio SUV. He was very close to his home in Madhyamgram when this happened.

The police found out that another car, a Nissan Micra, stopped Chandranath Raths SUV. Then some people on a bike shot him. Ran away in another car and on a bike.

CCTV Footage And Toll Booth Payment

The police looked at videos from cameras in the area. Followed the bad people’s car. They found out that the three people who were arrested were all in the car. They also found out that they made a payment at a toll booth using UPI. This is how the police caught them. The police said that the three people who were arrested are killers. Vishal Srivastava is from Bihar. The other two people are from Uttar Pradesh.

Vishal Srivastava Has Multiple Criminal Cases

Vishal Srivastava has been in trouble with the law before. He has more than 15 cases against him. These cases include murder and robbery. The police will take the three people who were arrested to court in West Bengal.

The police also found two bikes and a car that were used in the crime. They think that these vehicles were stolen. The car had a number plate.

Fake Number Plate And Stolen Vehicles Used In Crime

The number plate on the Nissan Micra said WB74AK2270. The police found out that one of the bikes used in the crime was stolen from someone named Vibhash Kumar Bhattacharya. He bought the bike on May 4 2012.

Suvendu Adhikari Calls Murder Pre-Planned

Suvendu Adhikari said that Chandranath Ratha’s murder was planned ahead of time. He said that the people who did this watched Chandranath Rath for two or three days before they killed him.

Suvendu Adhikari thinks that Chandranath Rath was killed because he worked for him and because he won an election against Mamata Banerjee. He said that the people who did this should be punished. The doctor who looked at Chandranath Raths’ body said that he was shot four times. This was a murder.

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