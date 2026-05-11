Is India Running Short Of Crude Oil, Petrol Or LPG? Government Clarifies Amid Rising West Asia Conflict

PM MODI ON OIL PRICES: The government issued a statement on Monday that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG and crude oil in the country and asked not to panic, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens to save fuel with the world at a standstill. In a briefing with inter-ministerial officials on the matter, the government officials stated that India already has sufficient fuel stocks in place and has taken measures to mitigate the impact of the prevailing conflict in the region of West Asia.

Is India running short of Oil and LPG?

India has adequate stocks of crude oil, LPG, petrol and diesel, said Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in the briefing. She said that about 90 per cent of India’s energy imports have come from the impacted area, but the government has taken swift action to reduce any disruptions.

‘No need to panic’

There is no need to panic buy as the country has enough fuel supplies of all types, Sharma said. She also said that the Prime Minister’s call for energy conservation was a step in that direction and will be helpful for the economy at times like this, when the world is in uncertainty. “There is no shortage,” she added, “the government has made the proper steps to ensure that there will be minimal impact on the supplies.”

How did MEA react to rumours of LPG and Oil shortage?

Spokesman of MEA, Mr Randhir Jaiswal, stated that India was trying to procure energy from different countries as part of their energy conservation and supply policies. Responding to queries regarding the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to India, he informed that foreign ministers from BRICS nations and partner nations would be visiting India, and details would be made available after the plans have been finalised. Additionally, he reiterated the stand taken by India regarding West Asia, which had been advocating peace since the beginning.

What did PM Modi advise the citizens?

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to hold off on buying gold and try to save fuel by working from home, all because of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The next day, actor Prakash Raj took a shot at Modi’s plan, accusing him of wrecking the economy and misleading people with empty promises.

In his speech, he pointed out how, during the COVID-19 lockdown, everyone got used to working from home, holding meetings online, and making life work in new ways. He suggested folks go back to those habits to cut down on petrol and diesel use, and urged people to use public transport or carpool whenever possible.

PM Modi explained, “Petrol and diesel are so costly everywhere. We all need to help save the foreign exchange we spend on fuel by conserving it.” Modi also asked people to take a hard look at their spending, especially with prices going up worldwide—then threw in a bold suggestion: skip buying gold for weddings for a year.

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