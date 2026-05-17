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Home > India News > Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts

Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts

Several Indian cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Delhi NCR may witness heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds this week as IMD issues fresh weather alerts.

Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts
Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 15:08 IST

Many areas in India will see heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, and other pre-monsoon activities over the coming days as the IMD has released new warnings for different states and important cities in India. The IMD forecasts that moisture-laden winds and low pressure areas, among other pre-monsoon activities, might cause moderate to heavy rains in many northern, southern, and coastal areas in India. There will be chances of lighting strikes in some places, as well as other problems like waterlogging and traffic disturbances.

Mumbai Expected To Witness Heavy Rain & High Humidity

Rain showers with high humidity are expected in Mumbai for the entire week. Heavy cloud cover, coupled with strong gusts blowing in from the ocean, could persist in coastal areas. The traffic situation could be difficult due to waterlogging. The IMD has issued an advisory to all residents to be careful during thunder showers.

Bengaluru Likely to Experience Thunderstorms & Rain in Evenings

Thunderstorms and rains may be witnessed in Bengaluru due to the ongoing formation of clouds. The formation of clouds is being attributed to moisture influx and instability in weather conditions prevailing in Karnataka’s capital city.

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Humidity & Rain To Wreak Havoc On Chennai This Week

There are chances that Chennai will be hit by humid weather along with rains and thunderstorms this week. The winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal could raise humidity levels in Chennai, while rains may bring some respite from hot weather.

Kolkata under the Alert for Thunderstorms

Kolkata is still under an alert for thunderstorms and rains in eastern India, as the region experiences a rather unstable climate. Gusty winds, lightning, and even rainfall could disrupt travel and outdoor activities in some parts of West Bengal. Storm formation in eastern areas is being carefully monitored because of shifting pressure conditions.

Moderate Heavy Rains Expected in Kochi and Coastal Kerala Areas

The areas of Kochi and other districts of Kerala are likely to experience rain with thunderstorms and wind showers for the next few days. High levels of humidity prevail in the coastal region of Kerala due to moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, and pre-monsoon activities could pick up later this week.

Sudden Weather Variations Expected in Delhi NCR

While the heatwave conditions are prevailing in some areas of Delhi NCR, according to the weather forecast, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds can lead to changes in weather conditions during this week. There may be a rainfall spell and cloudy sky conditions because of western disturbance passing through north India.

IMD Weather Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has warned that several Indian cities may experience:

  • Heavy rainfall in isolated regions
  • Thunderstorms with lightning activity
  • Gusty winds during evening hours
  • Temporary waterlogging in urban areas
  • Travel disruptions due to poor visibility and wet roads

Residents have been advised to remain updated with official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during severe thunderstorms.

How Heavy Rain Could Affect Daily Life

Continuous rainfall activity may impact flights, train schedules, road traffic, and outdoor activities in multiple cities this week. Slippery roads, waterlogging, and reduced visibility may slow traffic movement during office hours in several urban regions. Experts also warn that lightning activity and strong winds could temporarily affect power supply and local transportation services in isolated districts.

Also read: Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

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Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts
Tags: delhi weather newsimd weather updateindia heavy rain alertindia thunderstorm warningKerala rain alertmumbai rain forecast

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Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts
Cities In India Expected To Receive Heavy Rain This Week: IMD Issues Fresh Weather Alerts
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