DC vs RR Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

The Indian Premier League 2026 is yet again set for a high-intensity clash involving the Delhi Capitals taking on the Rajasthan Royals in yet another super crucial game today. Delhi Capitals, captained by the talented Axar Patel, will be banking much on their powerful batting lineup to get the game underway, while their opponents, Riyan Parag, will be packing a formidable squad with the likes of match-winning all-rounders and the like. The Royals are fighting for their playoff spot, and a win here is much needed for them.

Match Details: DC Vs RR IPL 2026

Match Information Category Exact Match Details Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Number Match 62 Competing Teams Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date Sunday, May 17 2026 Official Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is a pure flat batting paradise with the very short boundary length, and the result is a nightmare for any pace or spin bowler. Batters get the freedom to hit all their shots by just opening the face of the bat from the very first over itself and accelerating. Though the pitch is generally known to bring spinners into play, the recent matches here have seen the seamers taking most of the wickets.

DC Vs RR: Probable Playing XIs, IPL 2026

DC vs RR Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Decision: Bowl First

Logic: In modern T20 cricket, the dew factor always plays a massive role during the second innings, especially at venues like the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The pitch generally tends to settle down nicely under the lights, making boundary hitting significantly easier for the chasing team. Therefore, the captain winning the toss will undoubtedly choose to bowl first to perfectly understand the exact target required and to take full advantage of the heavy evening dew.

DC vs RR Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals?

Looking at their current composition and the overall balance, both sides possess match winners who could win you games single-handedly. But, on form, the Rajasthan Royals tend to have a slight edge over the Delhi Capitals. In reality, they have one of the most consistent opening pairs in the Rajasthan Royals, consisting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Yet, the Delhi Capitals can wreak havoc on their day completely.

Also Read – DC vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Return to Lead Rajasthan Royals? Latest Fitness Update, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News | IPL Today Match