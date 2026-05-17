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Home > Entertainment News > Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series

Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series

Off-Campus Season 1 review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli shine in this entertaining college romance series packed with hockey drama, fake dating, emotional depth, and strong chemistry.

Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series. (Photo: YT/Prime Video)
Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series. (Photo: YT/Prime Video)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 17:15 IST

Off-Campus Season 1 Review

Off-Campus is a college romance show that’s really fun to watch. It has a familiar story, but it feels new and exciting. The show is about hockey players and music students at Briar University. It has a mix of sports, romance, and emotional stories that make it very entertaining. The show is set in a college world where hockey players are like celebrities. Off-Campus has a relaxed and engaging way of storytelling. It takes you through classrooms, dorm rooms, parties, and practices in a natural way. The show does not try to add drama to every episode. Instead, it’s about making you feel comfortable and connected to the characters.

Storyline And Plot

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The story is about Hannah Wells, a music student who likes to keep to herself. She has had some experiences in the past and does not want to get involved with the hockey crowd. Hannah likes a musician named Justin Kohl. He does not really notice her. Then there is Garrett Graham, the star hockey player at Briar University.

He is in trouble because his grades are not good enough to stay on the team. Garrett needs help, so he asks Hannah to tutor him. They make a deal: Hannah will help Garrett with his studies. He will pretend to be her boyfriend so that Justin might notice her. As they spend time together, Hannah and Garrett start to develop real feelings for each other. They learn to open up and face their problems. This is a great part of the show because it feels very natural and real.

What Works in the Series

One of the things about Off-Campus is how the romance develops. The characters actually talk to each other. Understand each other’s feelings. The show also does a good job of handling sensitive topics like consent and emotional comfort. The conversations between Hannah and Garrett feel very mature and realistic.

The show addresses important topics like emotional baggage, parental expectations, and self-doubt. Garrett’s relationship with his father is very complicated. It adds a lot of depth to his character. Hannah’s past trauma is also handled sensitively.

The actors in the show do a job. Ella Bright plays Hannah Wells. Brings a lot of vulnerability and emotional depth to the role. Belmont Cameli plays Garrett Graham. Is very charming and funny. He also does a job of showing Garrett’s emotional insecurity.

ALSO READ: 7 Underrated Netflix Movies You Need to Watch This Weekend

Performances

The chemistry between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli is very believable. It makes the show very engaging. Mika Abdalla also does a job as Allie, and she adds a lot of warmth to the show.

The direction and tone of the show are also very good. Off-Campus is a romance drama that is not afraid to be what it is. The pacing is smooth, and the show balances romance, comedy, and emotional moments well. The college atmosphere feels very energetic and realistic.

Conclusion 

Overall, Off Campus is a show that is very entertaining and engaging. It has a college romance story with strong characters and a great university backdrop. If you like dating romances, college dramas, and emotional love stories, you will probably love Off Campus. The show has eight episodes that gradually build up the story and characters. It is a must-watch for fans of college romances and emotional love stories.

Rating: 4/5

ALSO READ: Everything Leaving Netflix and Prime Video in May 2026: Must-Watch Movies and Shows Before They’re Gone

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Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series
Tags: Belmont CameliBriar Universitycollege romance seriesElla Brightfake dating romancehockey dramaOff Campus castOff Campus plotOff Campus Season 1 Reviewstreaming series review

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Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series

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Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series
Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series
Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series
Off Campus Season 1 Review: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Deliver a Fun, Emotionally Grounded Hockey Romance Series

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