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Home > Sports News > Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2025-26
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 17:42 IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: The 2025-26 Indian Super League season is set to reach a dramatic climax with Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant gearing up for a blockbuster derby clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The iconic Kolkata Derby could decide the league title as both sides are tied on points at the top of the ISL standings. A win for either side will provide a major boost heading into the closing stages of the season, while defeat could be devastating in one of Asian football’s greatest rivalries.

Mohun Bagan SG, under head coach Sergio Lobera, are still in the hunt for a third successive ISL title despite not being at their dominant best throughout the campaign. The Mariners are expected to play possession based football, smart midfield control and creative attacking movements. But they will need to improve their finishing and be solid at the back against a dangerous-looking East Bengal side.

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Meanwhile, Oscar Bruzon has made East Bengal genuine title contenders this season. The Torchbearers are chasing their first major national league title since 2004 and will look to play on the front foot while keeping things tight at the back. Mohun Bagan could find their pace in transition and attacking intent troubling in crucial moments.

In the all-time head-to-head record, East Bengal have a slight edge over Mohun Bagan with 144 wins from 407 matches. Mohun Bagan have won 134 matches and 129 games have ended in a stalemate. Sunday’s derby is a chance to make history and possibly lift the ISL trophy, making it an unforgettable spectacle with pride at stake.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Sunday 17 May 2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal  ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Predicted XI 

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren.

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohammad Rakip, Kevin Sibille, Anwar Ali, PV Vishnu, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh, Youssef Ezzejjairi.

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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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