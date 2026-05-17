DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Another IPL 2026 night is set to bring action again, with game 62 being played between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Capitals are virtually out of the playoff race and fighting for pride, the Royals are completely determined to secure a massive victory today to strengthen their position on the points table.

DC Vs RR IPL 2026 Match 62: Key Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Number Match 62 Competing Teams Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date Sunday, May 17 2026 Indian Standard Time 7:30 PM IST Official Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi appears to be a very one-sided surface this year in IPL 2026. The pitch typically has very short square boundaries, which is perfect for the attacking style of cricket from the hitter, but equally provides good grip to the spinners when the batsman is looking to attack. Being an evening game, the huge dew factor will surely be a factor in the second innings, which is going to make bowling under lights extremely difficult. Both coaches will be praying to win the toss and chase!

Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing XIs

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026

Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pathum Nissanka

All Rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav.

DC Vs RR Dream11 Prediction Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices

KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals: He is currently experiencing a phenomenal season, having heavily amassed more than runs at an incredible strike rate of nearly 178. Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals: The explosive middle-order batter is in the absolute form of his life right now. He recently destroyed the Delhi bowling attack by scoring a massive 90 runs off just 50 deliveries, which makes him a highly rewarding captaincy option.





Vice Captain Choices

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals: The 15-year-old prodigy is having a massive breakout season. He has already hit 40 sixes this tournament, making him an incredibly dangerous top-order pick who can single-handedly change the game.

Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals: As the captain of the home side, he holds massive responsibilities on this tricky Delhi surface.

Also Read – DC vs RR Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals