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Home > Sports News > DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Get the absolute best DC vs RR Dream11 prediction for IPL 2026 Match 62. Check out fantasy cricket tips, match details, probable playing XIs, pitch report and top captain choices.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:49 IST

Another IPL 2026 night is set to bring action again, with game 62 being played between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Capitals are virtually out of the playoff race and fighting for pride, the Royals are completely determined to secure a massive victory today to strengthen their position on the points table. 

DC Vs RR IPL 2026 Match 62: Key Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026
Match Number Match 62
Competing Teams Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals
Match Date Sunday, May 17 2026
Indian Standard Time 7:30 PM IST
Official Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi appears to be a very one-sided surface this year in IPL 2026. The pitch typically has very short square boundaries, which is perfect for the attacking style of cricket from the hitter, but equally provides good grip to the spinners when the batsman is looking to attack. Being an evening game, the huge dew factor will surely be a factor in the second innings, which is going to make bowling under lights extremely difficult. Both coaches will be praying to win the toss and chase!

Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing XIs

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026

  • Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel

  • Batters: Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pathum Nissanka

  • All Rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

  • Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav. 

DC Vs RR Dream11 Prediction Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices

    • KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals: He is currently experiencing a phenomenal season, having heavily amassed more than runs at an incredible strike rate of nearly 178. 

    • Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals: The explosive middle-order batter is in the absolute form of his life right now. He recently destroyed the Delhi bowling attack by scoring a massive 90 runs off just 50 deliveries, which makes him a highly rewarding captaincy option.

Vice Captain Choices

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals: The 15-year-old prodigy is having a massive breakout season. He has already hit 40 sixes this tournament, making him an incredibly dangerous top-order pick who can single-handedly change the game.

  • Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals: As the captain of the home side, he holds massive responsibilities on this tricky Delhi surface. 

Also Read – DC vs RR Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

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DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumCricket Match PredictionDC vs RRDC Vs RR Dream11Dream11 Team PredictionIndian Premier League 2026kl rahulMitchell StarcRiyan ParagVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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