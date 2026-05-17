Historic Japanese Daihoji Temple Destroyed In Massive Fire As Flames Burn 600-year-Old Structure For Nearly 9 Hours

Daihoji Temple, an ancient Buddhist temple located in Takaoka City, Japan, was engulfed by a large fire on Saturday evening. Dark black smoke and intense flames rose up into the sky as firefighters fought to control the fire for almost nine hours. The old temple, thought to have been built during the Muromachi era and believed to be more than 600 years old, sustained significant damage when the flames quickly spread throughout its wooden construction and adjacent structures. According to news reports, a person living near the area called the authorities at about 6:45 pm on May 16, alerting them of the flames and smoke seen emanating from the temple roof. It took until the early morning hours before the flames were successfully extinguished at around 3:00 am on Sunday morning. No one living within the premises of the temple was hurt in the fire.

Main wooden hall completely destroyed as fire spreads to nearby buildings and exhibition centre

Officials said the main wooden hall of Daihoji was completely destroyed in the fire. Local reports stated that the blaze also spread to a nearby exhibition centre and an unoccupied house close to the temple grounds. Police and firefighters continued working through the night as they tried to stop the flames from spreading further across the area.

According to reports, the spread of the fire was finally brought under control at around 10:20 pm, though firefighters remained at the scene for several more hours until the blaze was fully extinguished early the next morning. Thick smoke continued rising from the site as emergency teams worked around the damaged structures.

Authorities said two families were living on the Daihoji temple grounds at the time of the incident. All residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Ancient Buddhist temple carried deep cultural and spiritual importance for the local community

Daihoji was known as an important Buddhist temple in the region and was believed to date back to Japan’s Muromachi period, a historical era that lasted from the 14th to the 16th century. Temples built during this period are considered culturally significant because of their traditional wooden architecture, spiritual importance and historical value.

The temple was also known locally for housing ancient Buddhist scrolls believed to date back to the 16th century. According to local guides, some of the scrolls were attributed to famous Japanese artist Hasegawa Tohaku, one of Japan’s most respected painters from the Azuchi-Momoyama period. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether the historic artworks survived the fire or were damaged in the blaze.

For many residents, Daihoji was more than just a religious building. Temples like this often serve as spiritual centres where people gather for prayers, ceremonies and local cultural events. The destruction of such an old wooden structure is being seen as a major cultural loss for the community.

Investigation underway as authorities try to determine what caused the devastating overnight blaze

As per reports, police and fire officials are now investigating the exact cause of the fire and assessing the full extent of the damage caused to Daihoji and nearby buildings. Authorities believe the blaze may have spread quickly because of the temple’s traditional wooden construction, though the official cause has not yet been determined.

Images and videos from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of the temple as black smoke covered the night sky above Takaoka City. Emergency crews remained at the location for hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and no further flare-ups occurred.

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