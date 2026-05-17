Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

One of the biggest expectations linked to the Beijing summit involved the potential diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and the rest of the region. In global political circles, there had been expectations that China and the US would manage to agree on how to handle the situation in the region amid growing concerns about the situation in the region due to Iran’s nuclear program. China is known to be a major trading partner with Iran. The US, on its side, seems committed to using diplomatic tools to make sure that Iran stops its nuclear program. Given such dynamics, many experts hoped that the meeting would pave way for some level of coordination between the two nations. Unfortunately, nothing of significance came out of the meeting. There were no diplomatic initiatives, no sanctions agreements, and no roadmap on how to deal with Iran’s nuclear ambitions announced by the end of the summit. According to experts, the US and China disagree on several issues in the Middle East, including Iran’s regional ambitions, energy policies, sanctions, and nuclear negotiations.

Iran Talks Produce No Major Breakthrough

One of the greatest hopes during President Trump’s meeting in Beijing was the potential diplomatic solution concerning Iran. Given the ongoing tension in the region and the ongoing negotiations related to nuclear activities, China was expected to exert significant influence on Iran, given its substantial commercial and military interests in the country. Nevertheless, the summit did not result in any tangible deal or road map concerning Iran. None of the two countries presented any initiative or strategy that would contribute to the resolution of the problem. This is highly worrying since Iran’s involvement in the political arena significantly influences global oil prices, shipping routes, energy security, and overall geopolitical stability. The experts state that there exist considerable differences between the two nations in their approach towards solving the issue related to Iran, and it makes further discussions extremely complicated.

Taiwan Remains Untouchable As China Holds Firm

As expected, Taiwan proved to be the most contentious topic discussed by both leaders during their talks. As per reports, China was unwilling to budge on its position, reiterating that Taiwan is a “core national interest” and “non-negotiable” for Beijing. There were no breakthroughs, concessions, nor any reduction in tensions between both parties during this visit. President Trump did not commit to any specific plan concerning his country’s approach to Taiwan, emphasizing how sensitive and dangerous the matter is for both nations. The conflict over Taiwan is among the top geopolitical disputes worldwide since any flare-up would affect international trade lanes, supply chains of semiconductors, military allies, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Boeing Deal Fails To Impress Markets

Moreover, Trump tried to focus on economic relations, especially aircraft procurement from Boeing. Nevertheless, sources indicated that the actual deal was much less impressive than the markets were expecting. It was expected that there would be an immense deal for aircraft worth hundreds of planes. Nevertheless, it did not happen, and investors remained cautious. The critics maintained that the deal lacked economic significance as was expected from such a diplomatic tour.

Social Media Claims The Trip “Heavy on Optics”

The moment the summit was over, the criticisms began pouring in from various social media websites. People ridiculed the tour because it resulted in nothing but show and ceremony, lacking significant accomplishments in policies. Those who support President Donald Trump justified the tour on the grounds that staying in contact with China becomes crucial during this time of rising global tension and uncertainty. It is also true that there were very high expectations about the tour to Beijing, which made people even more disappointed in the results.

Why the Beijing Summit Is Still Important

Despite the controversies, most specialists argue that the Trump-Xi summit was still an important global event, which emphasized the growing tensions and complexities of the interaction between the two dominant countries in the modern world. Taiwan, Iran, artificial intelligence, trade wars, rare earth minerals, and global supply chains will likely remain on the global agenda for many years to come. While there were no significant outcomes from the summit, it became clear how hard it is now for either country to make concessions in today’s geopolitical context.

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