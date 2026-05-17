Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Donald Trump’s high-profile Beijing visit ended without major breakthroughs on Iran, Taiwan, rare earth exports, AI chip negotiations, or Boeing aircraft deals, sparking global debate and criticism over whether the much-anticipated US-China summit delivered any meaningful diplomatic or economic results.

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 14:18 IST

One of the biggest expectations linked to the Beijing summit involved the potential diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and the rest of the region. In global political circles, there had been expectations that China and the US would manage to agree on how to handle the situation in the region amid growing concerns about the situation in the region due to Iran’s nuclear program. China is known to be a major trading partner with Iran. The US, on its side, seems committed to using diplomatic tools to make sure that Iran stops its nuclear program. Given such dynamics, many experts hoped that the meeting would pave way for some level of coordination between the two nations. Unfortunately, nothing of significance came out of the meeting. There were no diplomatic initiatives, no sanctions agreements, and no roadmap on how to deal with Iran’s nuclear ambitions announced by the end of the summit. According to experts, the US and China disagree on several issues in the Middle East, including Iran’s regional ambitions, energy policies, sanctions, and nuclear negotiations.

Iran Talks Produce No Major Breakthrough

One of the greatest hopes during President Trump’s meeting in Beijing was the potential diplomatic solution concerning Iran. Given the ongoing tension in the region and the ongoing negotiations related to nuclear activities, China was expected to exert significant influence on Iran, given its substantial commercial and military interests in the country. Nevertheless, the summit did not result in any tangible deal or road map concerning Iran. None of the two countries presented any initiative or strategy that would contribute to the resolution of the problem. This is highly worrying since Iran’s involvement in the political arena significantly influences global oil prices, shipping routes, energy security, and overall geopolitical stability. The experts state that there exist considerable differences between the two nations in their approach towards solving the issue related to Iran, and it makes further discussions extremely complicated.

Taiwan Remains Untouchable As China Holds Firm

As expected, Taiwan proved to be the most contentious topic discussed by both leaders during their talks. As per reports, China was unwilling to budge on its position, reiterating that Taiwan is a “core national interest” and “non-negotiable” for Beijing. There were no breakthroughs, concessions, nor any reduction in tensions between both parties during this visit. President Trump did not commit to any specific plan concerning his country’s approach to Taiwan, emphasizing how sensitive and dangerous the matter is for both nations. The conflict over Taiwan is among the top geopolitical disputes worldwide since any flare-up would affect international trade lanes, supply chains of semiconductors, military allies, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

You Might Be Interested In

Boeing Deal Fails To Impress Markets

Moreover, Trump tried to focus on economic relations, especially aircraft procurement from Boeing. Nevertheless, sources indicated that the actual deal was much less impressive than the markets were expecting. It was expected that there would be an immense deal for aircraft worth hundreds of planes. Nevertheless, it did not happen, and investors remained cautious. The critics maintained that the deal lacked economic significance as was expected from such a diplomatic tour.

Social Media Claims The Trip “Heavy on Optics”

The moment the summit was over, the criticisms began pouring in from various social media websites. People ridiculed the tour because it resulted in nothing but show and ceremony, lacking significant accomplishments in policies. Those who support President Donald Trump justified the tour on the grounds that staying in contact with China becomes crucial during this time of rising global tension and uncertainty. It is also true that there were very high expectations about the tour to Beijing, which made people even more disappointed in the results.

Why the Beijing Summit Is Still Important

Despite the controversies, most specialists argue that the Trump-Xi summit was still an important global event, which emphasized the growing tensions and complexities of the interaction between the two dominant countries in the modern world. Taiwan, Iran, artificial intelligence, trade wars, rare earth minerals, and global supply chains will likely remain on the global agenda for many years to come. While there were no significant outcomes from the summit, it became clear how hard it is now for either country to make concessions in today’s geopolitical context.

Also read: Viral Video: Social Media Buzzes Over ‘Spy’ Claims At Trump-Xi Jinping Event

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit
Tags: Boeing China DealIran Taiwan China TalksRare Earth Export DisputeTrump China visitTrump Xi Jinping SummitUS-China relations

RELATED News

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

Viral Video: Women Rip Off Their Burqas in Full Public View to Protest Islamist Oppression at UK Rally

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Congo And Uganda An International Health Emergency

Viral Video: Social Media Buzzes Over ‘Spy’ Claims At Trump-Xi Jinping Event

Watch Video: Man Crashes Car Into Crowd And Launches Knife Attack In Italy, Leaving 8 Injured

LATEST NEWS

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

Did Rajinikanth Try To Stop Vijay By Bringing DMK And AIADMK Together? Superstar Breaks Silence On Stalin Meeting Rumours

Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro Or Get iPhone 17 Pro? Check All Upgrades And Features Of Upcoming Flagship

Viral Video: Banyan Tree Catches Fire During Vat Savitri Puja In Patna | WATCH

BAN vs PAK: Babar Azam Returns With Fighting Fifty in 2nd Test But Pakistan Batting Suffers Yet Another Collapse vs Bangladesh; Fans React — ‘The King Is Back’

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Conor McGregor Next UFC Fight Confirmed: Opponent, Fight Date, Fans Reaction And Last Fight Details

UP Horror: ‘Married’ Man Throws Acid On Woman And Her Family In Bareilly After Proposal Rejection

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit
Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit
Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit
Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

QUICK LINKS