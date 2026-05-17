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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Go Back To India’ Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years

‘Go Back To India’ Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years

An Indian restaurant owner in Japan has said he was asked to leave after his business manager visa renewal was rejected, putting his long-running restaurant at risk. Manish Kumar, who runs an Indian restaurant in Saitama Prefecture, said Japan’s Immigration Services Agency denied his application under updated immigration rules.

'Go Back To India' Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years (Via X)
'Go Back To India' Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 13:44 IST

An Indian restaurant owner in Japan has alleged that he was asked to leave the country after his business manager visa renewal was rejected, forcing uncertainty over a restaurant he has run for nearly two decades. Manish Kumar, who operates an Indian restaurant in Saitama Prefecture, said Japan’s Immigration Services Agency recently turned down his application under revised immigration rules. Speaking at a protest in Tokyo, Kumar said the decision has left his family in distress. He claimed that his children, born and raised in Japan, are deeply rooted in the country and struggle to adjust to the idea of leaving.

Why Was The Indian Restaurant Owner Asked To Leave After 30 Years?

Kumar said he was shocked by the rejection after living and working in Japan for years. He stated that his restaurant business has been active for around 18 years, but the visa denial has now put everything at risk.

According to him, the immigration authorities cited stricter requirements under the updated business manager visa system, which has become significantly more difficult to renew or obtain.

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What Do Japan’s Visa, Passport & Immigration Rules Say In Such Cases?

Japan recently tightened its business manager visa rules to prevent misuse of the system and ensure applicants run genuine businesses.

Key changes include a major increase in the required capital investment, stricter checks on business operations, and mandatory hiring of at least one full time employee.

Applicants are also now expected to show stronger management experience and in some cases meet language proficiency expectations. Authorities say these steps are meant to improve transparency and reduce fraudulent applications.

Is There A Rush At The Indian Embassy In Japan & What Support Is Being Provided?

As similar cases emerge, concerns have grown among Indian entrepreneurs in Japan who fear visa renewals may become more difficult.

While there is no official confirmation of a rush at the embassy, affected individuals are reportedly seeking guidance on documentation and legal options. The Indian community has been discussing possible consular support, though detailed official assistance updates remain limited.

What Is The Indian Government’s Response, Public Reaction & Are There Similar Past Cases?

The case has sparked debate among migrant business owners and rights advocates, with many expressing concern over how sudden policy changes can affect long term residents.

Critics argue that small entrepreneurs who have built stable businesses are being impacted by stricter enforcement, while supporters of the policy say it is necessary to prevent misuse of visa systems.

Similar concerns have been raised in the past when countries tighten immigration rules, often affecting long settled foreign workers and small business owners caught in regulatory changes.

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‘Go Back To India’ Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years
Tags: foreign entrepreneurs visa JapanIndian diaspora in Japan issuesIndian restaurant owner Japan visa caseJapan business manager visa rules 2025Japan immigration visa rejection newsJapan strict immigration policy updateManish Kumar Japan restaurant caseSaitama Indian restaurant controversy

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‘Go Back To India’ Order Explained – Why An Indian Restaurant Owner Was Forced To Leave After 30 Years
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