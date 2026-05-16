Latest OTT Releases This Upcoming Week (May 18-24, 2026): Top 5 Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV & More
OTT Releases This Week (May 18-24, 2026): OTT lovers, get ready to binge-watch your favourites! Expect action-packed to emotional content along with super exciting twists and turns this week! The OTT landscape is buzzing with the much-awaited releases of Jack Ryan: Ghost War and The Boroughs on May 18, 2026. John Krasinski is back in action as Jack Ryan. While Desi Bling and Madhuvidhu are all set for Indian viewers. Also, Prime Video releases System. The movie is a thriller with some of the best action narratives in its category. All the best binge-watchers, this is the week for you!
Latest OTT Releases This Upcoming Week (May 18-24, 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT movies and web series releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and more.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Amazon Prime Video
John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in this high-stakes espionage thriller where a covert mission uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving rogue black-ops forces and international intelligence agencies. Streaming May 20 on Prime Video.
Desi Bling on Netflix
Netflix’s glamorous reality drama follows wealthy Indian expats navigating luxury, friendships, gossip, and chaos in Dubai’s elite social circles. Featuring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, it premieres May 20.
The Boroughs on Netflix
From the creators of Stranger Things, this supernatural sci-fi drama follows retirees battling mysterious creatures stealing time inside a seemingly peaceful retirement community. Premiering May 21 on Netflix.
Madhuvidhu on SonyLIV
This upcoming SonyLIV release blends family emotions, romance, and drama around marriage traditions, misunderstandings, and modern relationships. Madhuvidhu premieres May 22 with a culturally rooted storyline.
System on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video’s upcoming thriller explores corruption, surveillance, and hidden power networks as ordinary lives become entangled in a dangerous digital conspiracy. The series begins streaming from May 22.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming details mentioned in this article are based on officially announced schedules and publicly available reports at the time of publishing. OTT platforms may change release dates or availability without prior notice.