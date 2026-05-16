Latest OTT Releases This Upcoming Week (May 18-24, 2026): Top 5 Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV & More

OTT Releases This Week (May 18-24, 2026): OTT lovers, get ready to binge-watch your favourites! Expect action-packed to emotional content along with super exciting twists and turns this week! The OTT landscape is buzzing with the much-awaited releases of Jack Ryan: Ghost War and The Boroughs on May 18, 2026. John Krasinski is back in action as Jack Ryan. While Desi Bling and Madhuvidhu are all set for Indian viewers. Also, Prime Video releases System. The movie is a thriller with some of the best action narratives in its category. All the best binge-watchers, this is the week for you!