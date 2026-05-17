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Home > India News > Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed

Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed

Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan unveiled the new Kerala UDF Cabinet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on May 18, 2026. The 20-member ministry includes key Congress and IUML leaders, with the full Cabinet set to take oath together for the first time in decades.

Kerala UDF Cabinet 2026 VD Satheesan announces 20 ministers (IMAGE: X)
Kerala UDF Cabinet 2026 VD Satheesan announces 20 ministers (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 19:16 IST

KERALA CABINET FORMATION: Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan, during the Kerala Cabinet Formation, revealed that 20 ministers will be added to his cabinet. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership seemed to be in a hectic last-minute huddle to finalise the outline of the UDF government before its swearing-in on Monday (May 18, 2026). In the run-up to the formation of the new UDF government, Kerala Police Chief Ravada A. Chandrasekhar met senior Congress leader and MLA-elect, Ramesh Chennithala, who had been in the spotlight for being the possible Home Minister in the government.

Delegation of Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan revealed that the Congress has given five Cabinet berths to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which forms the second largest party in the UDF. Mr. Satheesan also wanted to nominate women Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman in the Cabinet, his office said. He has allegedly said that he wanted younger legislators like Chandy Oommen and V.T. Balaram to be in the government.

VD Satheesan: ‘Full cabinet will take the oath together’

On the occasion, Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan said, “The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the Chief Minister, the full Cabinet will take the oath together after nearly six decades.”

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He added, “The Indian Union Muslim League has already announced its nominees. Among the 63 Congress MLAs, there are many deserving leaders. Several deserving leaders have also been left out and remain outside the Cabinet. There is sadness and difficulty in that. Various limitations, criteria and social realities led to such decisions.”

Who are the ministers added to the Kerala cabinet?

Ministers of UDF Cabinet:

P K Kunhalikutty

Ramesh Chennithala

Sunny Joseph

K Muraleedharan

Mons Joseph

Shibu Baby John

Anoop Jacob

C P John

A P Anil Kumar

N Samsudheen

P C Vishnunath

Roji M John

Bindu Krishna

M Liju

K M Shaji

P K Basheer

V E Abdul Gafoor

T Siddique

K A Thulasi

O J Janeesh

Congress leader says ‘cannot accommodate everybody in the Cabinet’

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “The discussion is already completed. The Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, has already submitted the list to the Governor of Kerala… The Congress party has very senior people. We cannot accommodate everybody in the Cabinet. But we try to accommodate most of the people… The spectacular victory which has been given by the people of Kerala should be respected.”

UDF’s big decision

UDF also decided that Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan should be appointed as the Speaker in the Assembly and Shanimol Usman would be the Deputy Speaker. According to Satheesan, several worthy leaders were denied entry into the Cabinet because of a lack of sufficient seats for them, even though Congress won 63 seats, their biggest victory in the state.

When will the swearing-in ceremony take place?

VD Satheesan will be sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister on May 18. 

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Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Kerala cabinetKerala UDF Cabinet 2026latest kerala newsVD Satheesan

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Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed
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Kerala Cabinet Formation LIVE Updates: VD Satheesan Finalises 20-Member Ministry, Full List Of Ministers And Key Portfolios Revealed
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