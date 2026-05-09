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Home > India News > KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?

KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?

Congress’s Kerala CM race between KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan sparks internal tensions amid fears of party division.

UDF’s comeback glory is viewed as a political game-changer after 10 years. (Photo: X)
UDF’s comeback glory is viewed as a political game-changer after 10 years. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 19:13 IST

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KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?

Political heat is intensifying in God’s Own Country’. Congress high command is facing one of its most difficult political tightrope walks in Kerala after United Democratic Front’s (UDF) landslide Assembly election win. The emphatic return of the alliance to power after a decade has electrified Congress cadre all over the state. But the battle over the next Chief Minister has exposed fissures within the party as senior leaders like VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala have emerged as the front-runners for the top post. Endemic lobbying has taken place both in Kerala and Delhi. Supporters of the front-runners have undertaken online campaigns, public marches and a poster war, making the leadership contest visible and public.The Congress high command is in for marathon meetings in Delhi. However for the first time many inside the party are questioning whether this growing rivalry will ultimately surface into cracks in Kerala Congress unit.

Why has Kerala CM race become so heated?

The contest has become emotionally charged as the UDF’s comeback glory is viewed as a political game-changer after 10 years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.Existing Congress workers feel the person who led the party campaign should also become the Chief Minister.

VD Satheesan’s campaigners claim that he rebuilt the UDF at the grassroots level, took on the Left government and brought back minority and community support towards Congress. Hashtags #VDSatheesan and #VDSForCM have bombarded Rahul Gandhi’s accounts as his supporters campaign for recognition of “public sentiment” by the high command.

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While KC Venugopal’s camp counts on his star power and organisational gut in the party, his supporters say he is the only man who can bring stability and coordination between the national leadership and the Kerala government.

Why Are Congress Workers protesting?

The leadership rumour has erupted on the streets of Kerala. Satheesan’s supporters organised marches in different districts, demanding that the “leader who fought the battle” should also lead the government.

The issue worsened when flex boards holding the image of KC Venugopal, along with late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, were vandalised by rival supporters. The leaders’ sharp reactions, warning against pressure politics and shaming colleagues inside the party, followed. The Idukki district committee of Congress even suspended four members for the demonstrations in support of Satheesan, indicating the seriousness with which the party is looking at the matter of indiscipline among its cadres.

Can Congress High Command Stop It From Splitting Up?

The Congress leaders are trying to steer clear of an open rift and are looking to forge a consensus before announcing the next Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik have been meeting in Delhi as the party considers the implications of the final choice on the big business.

The elected Congress MLAs in Kerala have made a decision and they are leaving it up to the high command to figure things out.. The people of Kerala are making a lot of noise about this and it is putting a lot of pressure on the leaders of the Congress.

The people who watch politics think that the Kerala Congress will not split up now because everyone knows how important it is to keep the UDF government safe after they won such a big election.. The bad feelings that started when everyone was trying to become the Chief Minister could cause problems for the party later on.

Who is ahead now?

It looks like VD Satheesan has a lot of support from the people who work for and support the Congress.. Kc Venugopal is very close to the leaders of the Congress in Delhi so he still has a good chance.

Ramesh Chennithala is also still in the running because he has a lot of experience and has been around for a time. Now that the decision is up to the Congress leaders in Delhi, everyone in Kerala is still waiting to see who will become the Chief Minister of the Kerala Congress. The Kerala Congress is still trying to figure things out. It is a big topic of discussion, in the state of Kerala.

ALSO READ: Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

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Tags: home-hero-pos-2kc venugopalKerala CM raceKerala ElectionsKerala newskerala-cmkerala-congressNew Kerala CMVD Satheesan

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KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?

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KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?
KC Venugopal vs VD Satheesan: Congress Faces Internal Fight Over Kerala Chief Minister Post- Will It Split Party?
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