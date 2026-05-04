Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Kerala Election Results 2026 Full winners list: The wait is finally over. Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 are out and the big picture is finally clear. The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to polls on April 9. Counting of votes began at 8:00 am at 140 counting centres in 43 locations. The high voltage battle for power between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA was closely watched by critics. Electronic voting machines (EVMs), which were locked in strongrooms after the voting, were opened at 6:30 am in the presence of the Election Commission, the candidates and the security staff. Early trends showed a strong lead for the Congress-led UDF, and set the stage for a dramatic electoral outcome that was expected to redefine Kerala’s political landscape.

Counting began with the postal ballots, which accounted for 1.36% of the total votes polled. As more rounds of counting threw up clearer trends, a broad picture of the final results was available by the afternoon. The high-stakes polls saw frenzied campaigning. Issues ranging from governance, development and welfare schemes to anti-incumbency dominated. The Left front was hoping to retain power, even as the UDF went all out to wrest the mandate and the BJP tried to make inroads into the state.

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full UDF Winners List

Kerala Election Results 2026: Muslim League Winners (UDF Ally)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Kasaragod (2) Kallatra Mahin 76,396 22,698 16/16 2 Thiruvambadi (32) C K Kasim 77,140 6,741 15/15

Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPM)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Shornur (51) P. Mammikutty 70,583 16,517 12/12 2 Ottappalam (52) Adv. K. Premkumar 75,362 26,777 16/16 3 Malampuzha (55) A. Prabhakaran 68,629 19,721 14/14 4 Tarur (57) Sumod 60,557 11,910 14/14 5 Nemmara (59) K. Preman 66,521 3,305 15/15 6 Alathur (60) T M Sasi 61,564 8,553 13/13 7 Chelakkara (61) U R Pradeep 76,073 29,386 16/16 8 Wadakkanchery (65) Xavier Chittilappilly 70,725 5,690 17/17

Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPI)

S.No Constituency Winning Candidate Total Votes Margin Status 1 Nattika (68) Geetha Gopi 58,979 7,093 17/17 2 Kaipamangalam (69) K.K. Valsaraj 65,448 9,944 15/15 3 Punalur (121) C. Ajayaprasad 71,944 21,529 17/17

Kerala Election Results 2026: What Do the Results shows?

In the Kerala Election Results 2026, the UDF has shown a robust performance in the early trends, indicating a significant shift in voter sentiment. The coalition’s comeback is evident from its winning streak in constituencies such as Nilambur, Thrikkakara and Puthuppally, among others. The LDF, although not leading, has maintained substantial strongholds, particularly in central Kerala. The BJP-led NDA, despite not featuring prominently in the current list of winners, has been making steady inroads and is striving to strengthen its base in the state.

The final outcome will warrant whether the state will continue its trend of alternating governments or break the precedent. According to political pundits, factors such as anti-incumbency, local leadership and a constituency-level overhang worked against the LDF.

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