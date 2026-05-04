Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Kerala Election Results 2026 Full winners list: The wait is finally over. Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 are out and the big picture is finally clear. The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to polls on April 9. Counting of votes began at 8:00 am at 140 counting centres in 43 locations. The high voltage battle for power between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA was closely watched by critics. Electronic voting machines (EVMs), which were locked in strongrooms after the voting, were opened at 6:30 am in the presence of the Election Commission, the candidates and the security staff. Early trends showed a strong lead for the Congress-led UDF, and set the stage for a dramatic electoral outcome that was expected to redefine Kerala’s political landscape.
Counting began with the postal ballots, which accounted for 1.36% of the total votes polled. As more rounds of counting threw up clearer trends, a broad picture of the final results was available by the afternoon. The high-stakes polls saw frenzied campaigning. Issues ranging from governance, development and welfare schemes to anti-incumbency dominated. The Left front was hoping to retain power, even as the UDF went all out to wrest the mandate and the BJP tried to make inroads into the state.
Kerala Election Results 2026: Full UDF Winners List
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
Status
|
1
|
Balusseri (25)
|
V.T. Sooraj
|
94,804
|
16,980
|
19/19
|
2
|
Nilambur (35)
|
Aryadan Shoukath
|
1,13,586
|
54,851
|
19/19
|
3
|
Thavanur (47)
|
Adv. V S Joy
|
79,661
|
14,647
|
17/17
|
4
|
Thrissur (67)
|
Rajan J. Pallan
|
60,290
|
26,803
|
16/16
|
5
|
Kodungallur (73)
|
Adv. O J Janeesh
|
65,162
|
8,308
|
15/15
|
6
|
Perumbavoor (74)
|
Manoj Mootheddan
|
75,088
|
28,434
|
15/15
|
7
|
Thrikkakara (83)
|
Uma Thomas
|
83,375
|
50,211
|
20/20
|
8
|
Muvattupuzha (86)
|
Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan
|
89,914
|
42,829
|
15/15
|
9
|
Udumbanchola (89)
|
Adv. Senapathy Venu
|
64,916
|
20,021
|
15/15
|
10
|
Idukki (91)
|
Roy K Paulose
|
70,562
|
23,822
|
17/17
|
11
|
Peerumade (92)
|
Adv. Cyriac Thomas
|
69,672
|
27,634
|
16/16
|
12
|
Ettumanoor (96)
|
Nattakom Suresh
|
64,077
|
19,752
|
13/13
|
13
|
Puthuppally (98)
|
Adv. Chandy Oommen
|
84,031
|
52,907
|
15/15
|
14
|
Haripad (107)
|
Ramesh Chennithala
|
68,184
|
23,377
|
15/15
|
15
|
Karunagappally (116)
|
C.R. Mahesh
|
82,593
|
26,618
|
16/16
|
16
|
Kollam (124)
|
Adv. Bindhu Krishna
|
63,416
|
16,830
|
14/14
|
17
|
Neyyattinkara (140)
|
N. Shakthan
|
58,760
|
6,966
|
18/18
Kerala Election Results 2026: Muslim League Winners (UDF Ally)
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
Status
|
1
|
Kasaragod (2)
|
Kallatra Mahin
|
76,396
|
22,698
|
16/16
|
2
|
Thiruvambadi (32)
|
C K Kasim
|
77,140
|
6,741
|
15/15
Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPM)
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
Status
|
1
|
Shornur (51)
|
P. Mammikutty
|
70,583
|
16,517
|
12/12
|
2
|
Ottappalam (52)
|
Adv. K. Premkumar
|
75,362
|
26,777
|
16/16
|
3
|
Malampuzha (55)
|
A. Prabhakaran
|
68,629
|
19,721
|
14/14
|
4
|
Tarur (57)
|
Sumod
|
60,557
|
11,910
|
14/14
|
5
|
Nemmara (59)
|
K. Preman
|
66,521
|
3,305
|
15/15
|
6
|
Alathur (60)
|
T M Sasi
|
61,564
|
8,553
|
13/13
|
7
|
Chelakkara (61)
|
U R Pradeep
|
76,073
|
29,386
|
16/16
|
8
|
Wadakkanchery (65)
|
Xavier Chittilappilly
|
70,725
|
5,690
|
17/17
Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPI)
|
S.No
|
Constituency
|
Winning Candidate
|
Total Votes
|
Margin
|
Status
|
1
|
Nattika (68)
|
Geetha Gopi
|
58,979
|
7,093
|
17/17
|
2
|
Kaipamangalam (69)
|
K.K. Valsaraj
|
65,448
|
9,944
|
15/15
|
3
|
Punalur (121)
|
C. Ajayaprasad
|
71,944
|
21,529
|
17/17
Kerala Election Results 2026: What Do the Results shows?
In the Kerala Election Results 2026, the UDF has shown a robust performance in the early trends, indicating a significant shift in voter sentiment. The coalition’s comeback is evident from its winning streak in constituencies such as Nilambur, Thrikkakara and Puthuppally, among others. The LDF, although not leading, has maintained substantial strongholds, particularly in central Kerala. The BJP-led NDA, despite not featuring prominently in the current list of winners, has been making steady inroads and is striving to strengthen its base in the state.
The final outcome will warrant whether the state will continue its trend of alternating governments or break the precedent. According to political pundits, factors such as anti-incumbency, local leadership and a constituency-level overhang worked against the LDF.
ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Congress-Led UDF Dominates Kerala Landslide, BJP Leads In 2 Seats
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism