LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Kerala Election Results 2026 out: UDF leads early as winners list across key constituencies reveals major gains over LDF.

UDF leads early as winners list across key constituencies reveals major gains over LDF in Kerala.(Photo: AI)
UDF leads early as winners list across key constituencies reveals major gains over LDF in Kerala.(Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 15:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Kerala Election Results 2026 Full winners list: The wait is finally over. Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 are out and the big picture is finally clear. The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to polls on April 9. Counting of votes began at 8:00 am at 140 counting centres in 43 locations. The high voltage battle for power between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA was closely watched by critics. Electronic voting machines (EVMs), which were locked in strongrooms after the voting, were opened at 6:30 am in the presence of the Election Commission, the candidates and the security staff. Early trends showed a strong lead for the Congress-led UDF, and set the stage for a dramatic electoral outcome that was expected to redefine Kerala’s political landscape.

Counting began with the postal ballots, which  accounted for 1.36% of the total votes polled. As more rounds of counting threw up clearer trends, a broad picture of the final results was available by the afternoon. The high-stakes polls saw frenzied campaigning. Issues ranging from governance, development and welfare schemes to anti-incumbency dominated. The Left front was hoping to retain power, even as the UDF went all out to wrest the mandate and the BJP tried to make inroads into the state.

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full UDF Winners List

S.No

You Might Be Interested In

Constituency

Winning Candidate

Total Votes

Margin

Status

1

Balusseri (25)

V.T. Sooraj

94,804

16,980

19/19

2

Nilambur (35)

Aryadan Shoukath

1,13,586

54,851

19/19

3

Thavanur (47)

Adv. V S Joy

79,661

14,647

17/17

4

Thrissur (67)

Rajan J. Pallan

60,290

26,803

16/16

5

Kodungallur (73)

Adv. O J Janeesh

65,162

8,308

15/15

6

Perumbavoor (74)

Manoj Mootheddan

75,088

28,434

15/15

7

Thrikkakara (83)

Uma Thomas

83,375

50,211

20/20

8

Muvattupuzha (86)

Dr. Mathew Kuzhalnadan

89,914

42,829

15/15

9

Udumbanchola (89)

Adv. Senapathy Venu

64,916

20,021

15/15

10

Idukki (91)

Roy K Paulose

70,562

23,822

17/17

11

Peerumade (92)

Adv. Cyriac Thomas

69,672

27,634

16/16

12

Ettumanoor (96)

Nattakom Suresh

64,077

19,752

13/13

13

Puthuppally (98)

Adv. Chandy Oommen

84,031

52,907

15/15

14

Haripad (107)

Ramesh Chennithala

68,184

23,377

15/15

15

Karunagappally (116)

C.R. Mahesh

82,593

26,618

16/16

16

Kollam (124)

Adv. Bindhu Krishna

63,416

16,830

14/14

17

Neyyattinkara (140)

N. Shakthan

58,760

6,966

18/18

Kerala Election Results 2026: Muslim League Winners (UDF Ally)

S.No

Constituency

Winning Candidate

Total Votes

Margin

Status

1

Kasaragod (2)

Kallatra Mahin

76,396

22,698

16/16

2

Thiruvambadi (32)

C K Kasim

77,140

6,741

15/15

Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPM)

S.No

Constituency

Winning Candidate

Total Votes

Margin

Status

1

Shornur (51)

P. Mammikutty

70,583

16,517

12/12

2

Ottappalam (52)

Adv. K. Premkumar

75,362

26,777

16/16

3

Malampuzha (55)

A. Prabhakaran

68,629

19,721

14/14

4

Tarur (57)

Sumod

60,557

11,910

14/14

5

Nemmara (59)

K. Preman

66,521

3,305

15/15

6

Alathur (60)

T M Sasi

61,564

8,553

13/13

7

Chelakkara (61)

U R Pradeep

76,073

29,386

16/16

8

Wadakkanchery (65)

Xavier Chittilappilly

70,725

5,690

17/17

Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF Winners List (CPI)

S.No

Constituency

Winning Candidate

Total Votes

Margin

Status

1

Nattika (68)

Geetha Gopi

58,979

7,093

17/17

2

Kaipamangalam (69)

K.K. Valsaraj

65,448

9,944

15/15

3

Punalur (121)

C. Ajayaprasad

71,944

21,529

17/17

Kerala Election Results 2026: What Do the Results shows?

In the Kerala Election Results 2026, the UDF has shown a robust performance in the early trends, indicating a significant shift in voter sentiment. The coalition’s comeback is evident from its winning streak in constituencies such as Nilambur, Thrikkakara and Puthuppally, among others. The LDF, although not leading, has maintained substantial strongholds, particularly in central Kerala. The BJP-led NDA, despite not featuring prominently in the current list of winners, has been making steady inroads and is striving to strengthen its base in the state.

The final outcome will warrant whether the state will continue its trend of alternating governments or break the precedent. According to political pundits, factors such as anti-incumbency, local leadership and a constituency-level overhang worked against the LDF.

ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Congress-Led UDF Dominates Kerala Landslide, BJP Leads In 2 Seats

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kerala election resultsKerala Election Results Full winnersKerala Election Results Full winners listKerala winners listLDFLDF winners listUDFUDF KeralaUDF Kerala winners list

RELATED News

Nagaon, Tezpur, Silchar, Karimganj Election Results LIVE: Full Winners List and Key Candidates Across Parties

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 LIVE: Oupalam, Nellithope, Ariankuppam Full Winners List & Latest Updates

Vijay Heads Toward Massive Victory: TVK Manifesto Comes Into Spotlight- What Are Thalapathy’s Promises To Tamil Nadu?

Mamata Banerjee Questions Vote Counting Process As TMC Faces Shocking Defeat Trends In West Bengal 2026 Polls Race

Who Is Ratan Ranjan? Social Media Influencer And Mimicry Artist Goes Viral After Satirical Skit As Mamata Banerjee, Carries Plate Of ‘Jhalmuri’ To BJP HQ

LATEST NEWS

Vedanta-Adani Tussle Over JAL: NCLAT Dismisses Vedanta’s Plea Against Adani’s Jaiprakash Bid; Here’s What It Means – Explained

MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org: Check Pass Percentage, Topper List and Download Marksheet

Who Is Ratan Ranjan? Social Media Influencer And Mimicry Artist Goes Viral After Satirical Skit As Mamata Banerjee, Carries Plate Of ‘Jhalmuri’ To BJP HQ

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

5 Big Reasons Behind Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal Downfall As Modi-Shah Turn Tables In 2026 West Bengal Polls

How BJP Got Its CMs To Campaign Against Mamata Banerjee To Win Bengal

Tamil Nadu Election Shocker: DMK Trails Distant Third as TVK, AIADMK Dominate, Tents Come Down at Anna Arivalayam – Watch

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties
Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties
Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties
Kerala Election Results 2026: Full List Of Winners From UDF, LDF, BJP And Other Parties

QUICK LINKS