LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Google is set to launch the Pixel 11 series with four models, featuring a new Tensor G6 chip, possible under-display Face ID, upgraded cameras, and a launch expected between August–September 2026.

Google Pixel 11 Pro
Google Pixel 11 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Google is gearing up for launching its next-generation smartphone lineup, the Pixel 11 series. The lineup will consist of four handsets, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The early media reports and leaks suggest a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones. 



Google Pixel 11 Lineup Features and Specifications

Display: Google Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaks also claim that the handset will bring under-sisplay Face ID to the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro. However, this is not officially confirmed yet 

Processor: The media reports suggest that the lineup will be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 2nm process should bring in notable performance and efficiency gains compared to last year’s 3nm based Tensor G5 SoC.  

The two handsets will also likely use a MediaTek M90 modem. This would replace the Samsung Exynos modems used in last generation Pixels.  

Pixel Glow: A standout feature for the upcoming series could be Pixel Glow which is a new LED notification light feature that may faintly glow on the rear panel of the device. The experts and media reports suggest that this could be quite similar to Nothing’s Glyph Lights but with a simpler approach 

Battery: The handset is likely to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the Pixel 11 will likely feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP.a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor whereas the front panel might house a 10.5MP camera or a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling whereas some reports also suggest that the front panel will feature a 50MP camera. 

Google Pixel 11 Series Price and Launch Timeline

The company is expected to launch the series between August 2026 and September 2026, alongside the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.  

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 11 is expected to be priced at around Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the company has not confirmed any information yet.

What Will Be Common In Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apart from Google, Apple is also gearing up for launch of its next-generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The media reports suggest that both of the flagship devices will feature Samsung’s latest display.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: google pixelpixel 11 propixel 11 series

RELATED News

Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price Revealed? Check Expected Cost, Larger Battery, A20 Pro Chip And Big Dynamic Island Update

What Is WhatsApp Liquid Glass? Check Android, iOS, New Chat UI Design, Features, Availability & Update Guide

What Is Google’s Cosmo AI Assistant App? Inside The Accidental Leak That Showcased Next-Gen AI Features Before Sudden Takedown

LATEST NEWS

Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full Winner List Of NRC, TVK, Congress And Others

WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Winner List of BJP, TMC, Congress and Others

Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan

‘Vijay Will Win Alone’: Prashant Kishor’s Bold Prediction Resurfaces As TVK Nears Majority, ‘Keep This Video..’

Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

Who Will Be Tamil Nadu CM? A Look At Top Contenders Including Vijay As TVK Races Towards Majority In A Stunning Debut

MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS