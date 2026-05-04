Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Google Pixel 11 Lineup Features and Specifications

Display: Google Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaks also claim that the handset will bring under-sisplay Face ID to the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro. However, this is not officially confirmed yet

Processor: The media reports suggest that the lineup will be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 2nm process should bring in notable performance and efficiency gains compared to last year’s 3nm based Tensor G5 SoC.

The two handsets will also likely use a MediaTek M90 modem. This would replace the Samsung Exynos modems used in last generation Pixels.

Pixel Glow: A standout feature for the upcoming series could be Pixel Glow which is a new LED notification light feature that may faintly glow on the rear panel of the device. The experts and media reports suggest that this could be quite similar to Nothing’s Glyph Lights but with a simpler approach

Battery: The handset is likely to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging.

Camera: In terms of optics, the Pixel 11 will likely feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP.a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor whereas the front panel might house a 10.5MP camera or a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling whereas some reports also suggest that the front panel will feature a 50MP camera.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price and Launch Timeline

The company is expected to launch the series between August 2026 and September 2026, alongside the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 11 is expected to be priced at around Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the company has not confirmed any information yet. What Will Be Common In Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Apart from Google, Apple is also gearing up for launch of its next-generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The media reports suggest that both of the flagship devices will feature Samsung’s latest display.