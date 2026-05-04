Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Google is gearing up for launching its next-generation smartphone lineup, the Pixel 11 series. The lineup will consist of four handsets, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The early media reports and leaks suggest a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones.
Google Pixel 11 serisi ve yeni Tensor G6 işlemcisi hakkında çarpıcı sızıntılar ortaya çıktı!
CPU tarafında işler harika görünürken, GPU tarafı biraz düşündürücü.
İşlemci tarafında 7 çekirdekli yükseltme:
• 1x ARM C1 Ultra (4.11 GHz)
• 4x ARM C1 Pro (3.38 GHz)
• 2x ARM C1… pic.twitter.com/jlb2JvoY1o
— Yiğit (@yigitech) April 29, 2026
Google Pixel 11 Lineup Features and Specifications
Display: Google Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leaks also claim that the handset will bring under-sisplay Face ID to the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro. However, this is not officially confirmed yet
Processor: The media reports suggest that the lineup will be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset built on a 2nm process coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 2nm process should bring in notable performance and efficiency gains compared to last year’s 3nm based Tensor G5 SoC.
The two handsets will also likely use a MediaTek M90 modem. This would replace the Samsung Exynos modems used in last generation Pixels.
Pixel Glow: A standout feature for the upcoming series could be Pixel Glow which is a new LED notification light feature that may faintly glow on the rear panel of the device. The experts and media reports suggest that this could be quite similar to Nothing’s Glyph Lights but with a simpler approach
Battery: The handset is likely to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging.
Camera: In terms of optics, the Pixel 11 will likely feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP.a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor whereas the front panel might house a 10.5MP camera or a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling whereas some reports also suggest that the front panel will feature a 50MP camera.
Google Pixel 11 Series Price and Launch Timeline
The company is expected to launch the series between August 2026 and September 2026, alongside the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
In terms of pricing, the Pixel 11 is expected to be priced at around Rs 84,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the company has not confirmed any information yet.
What Will Be Common In Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apart from Google, Apple is also gearing up for launch of its next-generation flagship series, iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The media reports suggest that both of the flagship devices will feature Samsung’s latest display.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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