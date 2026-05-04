Noida University Ragging: Video Of Girls Slapping Junior, Hurling Abuses Sparks Outrage

The reservation of higher education operates its educational system through three core elements which include mentorship and intellectual development and the principle of mutual respect. The ideal educational environment at Bennett University in Greater Noida has been destroyed by recent disturbing reports that show the hidden aspects of campus existence. The public response to a viral video that shows senior female students violently attacking their junior classmates while using abusive language has created a public outcry. The situation goes beyond being a “rite of passage” because it establishes actual violence, which endangers the mental and physical health of students on campus. Senior students who use slapping and offensive language and who attack a junior student’s family reputation establish a new standard because they cross every boundary between appropriate discipline and criminal behavior.

Systemic Campus Bullying: Beyond the Facade of Peer Orientation

The Bennett University incident demonstrates how ragging has developed into structured student combat. Dormitories and common areas of educational institutions, which present themselves as secure spaces for student development, actually function under hidden power structures that control student behavior. The senior girls’ group behavior demonstrates that the institution lacks effective systems to oversee student behavior. The act of recording such humiliation further indicates a disturbing lack of fear regarding consequences. The behavior establishes a silent environment that forces victims into solitude while making bystanders feel scared.

Universities Must Shift from Reactive Action to Zero-Tolerance Prevention to Eliminate Ragging Culture

The university needs to shift from waiting to act until problems occur toward establishing active measures to protect educational spaces. The existence of anti-ragging rules as a written document no longer fulfills requirements because educational institutions need to eliminate power imbalances that enable violent behavior to thrive through their enforcement of zero-tolerance policies.

Administrative Accountability: Demanding Legal and Institutional Purge

The viral nature of this abuse serves as a grim reminder that institutional reputation cannot be protected by sweeping incidents under the rug. The police must handle a case of physical battery and psychological trauma that occurs to a junior student because it goes beyond the authority of the campus disciplinary committee.

बेनेट यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रेटर नोएडा में लड़कियों का गिरोह जूनियर्स को रैगिंग के नाम पर बुरी तरह पीट रहीं है। थप्पड़ मार रहे, गालियां दे रहे, परिवार की इज्जत तक पर सवाल उठा रहे। ये शिक्षा नहीं, गुंडागर्दी है। प्रशासन और पुलिस फौरन एक्शन ले, वरना ये कल्चर पूरे कैंपस को बर्बाद कर देगा। pic.twitter.com/pedWgNejSy — कल्पना श्रीवास्तव 🇮🇳 (@Lawyer_Kalpana) May 4, 2026







Greater Noida Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly with FIRs, Suspensions, and Campus Security Overhaul

The Greater Noida authorities and the university administration face public pressure to achieve fast and strong justice. The immediate suspension or expulsion of aggressors, together with First Information Report (FIR) filing under the Indian Penal Code and complete campus security system redesign, constitutes an essential requirement for effective intervention.

University Accountability Hinges on Ending Impunity and Safeguarding Student Dignity

The university needs to take decisive action because its current situation conveys to people that they can use violence at academic institutions. The university needs to protect its institutional “honor” by first safeguarding the dignity of its students. The university will become defined through its student experiences unless they eliminate the culture of impunity that exists in their system.



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