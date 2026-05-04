Indian Railways Viral Video: Woman Gets Slapped By A Man After Calling Him Out For Making Obscene Gestures, Internet Says, ‘Beat The Shit Out Of That B**tard’

INDIAN RAILWAYS VIRAL VIDEO: A shocking event on a train has been the cause of an outburst following the observation of a man in an obscene position, toward the women who were on board the train. Reports claim that when one of the women challenged him on his actions, things went out of control. She was allegedly slapped by the man, forcibly taken by the throat, and her mobile phone was taken. The man apparently tried to intimidate others by claiming that he was a member of the railway staff. The whole episode was recorded on video and has since gone viral on social media, with the public harshly critiquing it.

Man slaps woman in train after getting called out for obscene gestures

Others have criticized the act of harassment as well as the act of the man trying to misuse the identity of the railway personnel in order to get away with the harassment and intimidation of passengers.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has noticed the incident and has started an investigation to find and arrest the accused. Authorities are investigating the viral video and collecting additional information to make sure that the right course of action is taken.

The incident has raised serious issues regarding the safety of passengers particularly to women who use trains. It has also been regarded as an open insult to the integrity and responsibility that comes with being a railroad employee with many urging the criminal justice system to take serious action against the accused.

Man makes obscene gestures at women on train. When confronted by a female passenger, he slaps her, snatches her phone & claims to be railway staff. Viral video from train sparks outrage. RPF probing. pic.twitter.com/4QCUQjmNoN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 4, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one furious user commented, “Claiming to be Railway Staff while harassing women is the ultimate insult to the + @RailMinIndia uniform. We don’t just need an investigation, we need an exemplary arrest that proves a uniform, real or fake, is not a license for thuggery.”

Another stated, “Looks like we need police or guards in trains too. Train incidents are rising now.” One person added, “This is absolutely disgusting! How dare he slap a woman in public like that? Such shameless behaviour has no place in society.

@RPFIndia.can you see this please ..arrest this man for slapping a woman..”

The next one shared, “Don’t just put him in jail. Beat him, shame him in public so that it sets an example. Can’t believe we’re in big 2026 and women are still not safe.” And, one concluded, “Beat the shit out of that bastard and send him to jail.”

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