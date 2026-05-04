Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Will DMK Stalin Come Back To Power Or Will Vijay's TVK Make A Big Debut? Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, And Top Leaders
Tamil Nadu’s 234-seat Assembly race is heating up. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to secure a second straight term. They’re up against a reunited AIADMK-BJP alliance, with Edappadi K Palaniswami as their pick for Chief Minister. Then there’s Vijay, the popular actor who’s now giving politics a shot through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). TVK shook up the usual two-way contest by fielding Vijay from every single seat, yes, all 234.
To win, a party needs at least 118 seats. Looking back at 2021, DMK grabbed 133, while AIADMK ended up with 66.
This time, voting happened in just one phase on April 23, and turnout was massive 85.1 percent, the highest the state’s ever seen since Independence. The votes will be counted on May 4.
Ahead of the big counting day, MK Stalin met with both senior DMK party members and alliance leaders like K Selvaperunthagai and E R Eswaran at Anna Arivalayam, just to take stock and talk strategy. Most exit polls—like P Marq, Matrize, and Chanakya—give DMK a comfortable edge, predicting anywhere from 120 to 145 seats for Stalin’s side. AIADMK’s expected to land somewhere between 60 and 100. But there’s at least one poll that went against the grain, putting TVK at the top and hinting at a possible upset.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu saw a big shift in the 2021 state elections. After ten years out of power, the DMK stormed back, winning enough seats to form the government on its own. Voters went to the polls on April 6, and results came out on May 2. Out of 234 seats, DMK grabbed 133, easily passing the majority mark of 118. AIADMK came in second, picking up 66 seats. When you add their allies, the DMK-led group secured a solid 159 seats altogether, while the AIADMK alliance ended up with 75. It was a clear win for DMK and their partners.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Visuals from outside the TVK headquarters in Chennai. Counting of votes for 234 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM today.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Visuals from outside the TVK headquarters in Chennai.
Counting of votes for 234 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM today. pic.twitter.com/oqqbj2kEMu
— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026