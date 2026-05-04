Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Will DMK Stalin Come Back To Power Or Will Vijay's TVK Make A Big Debut? Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, And Top Leaders

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Tamil Nadu’s 234-seat Assembly race is heating up. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to secure a second straight term. They’re up against a reunited AIADMK-BJP alliance, with Edappadi K Palaniswami as their pick for Chief Minister. Then there’s Vijay, the popular actor who’s now giving politics a shot through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). TVK shook up the usual two-way contest by fielding Vijay from every single seat, yes, all 234.

To win, a party needs at least 118 seats. Looking back at 2021, DMK grabbed 133, while AIADMK ended up with 66.

This time, voting happened in just one phase on April 23, and turnout was massive 85.1 percent, the highest the state’s ever seen since Independence. The votes will be counted on May 4.

Ahead of the big counting day, MK Stalin met with both senior DMK party members and alliance leaders like K Selvaperunthagai and E R Eswaran at Anna Arivalayam, just to take stock and talk strategy. Most exit polls—like P Marq, Matrize, and Chanakya—give DMK a comfortable edge, predicting anywhere from 120 to 145 seats for Stalin’s side. AIADMK’s expected to land somewhere between 60 and 100. But there’s at least one poll that went against the grain, putting TVK at the top and hinting at a possible upset.