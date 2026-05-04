GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill Trolls Punjab Kings With Instagram Post, Gujarat Titans Skipper Continues To Go After IPL 2026 Teams

GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill has continued to troll teams in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans skipper shared a trolling Instagram post after the hosts at Narendra Modi Stadium trumped the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings. Gill, who hails from Punjab himself, struck a traditional Punjabi pose accompanied by Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. Notably, both Sudharsan and Sundar played crucial roles in the chase. Taking to Instagram, Shubman captioned his winning post, “Bas jeetna hai. Aava de.” Interestingly, earlier in the season, PBKS had posted a similar caption after they defeated GT in Mullanpur.

IPL 2026: GT skipper Shubman Gill trolls PBKS with a punchy caption







After the Gujarat Titans defeated the top-ranked Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, captain Shubman Gill took to social media to mock PBKS. “Bas jeetna hai, Aava de,” he wrote on social media. Notably, Gill himself did not create much impact in the clash. The right-handed batter was dismissed after scoring only five runs in his four-ball stay. Chasing a target of 164 runs, it was Gill’s opening partner, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar who played match-winning knocks. Sudharsan top-scored with 57 runs before being dismissed. Meanwhile, Sundar played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 23 balls, hitting five fours and a solitary six. GT fielded a unique playing XI, as they played only three pure batters before adding Rahul Tewatia as the impact player. The other players were all-rounders.

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill trolls Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Instagram post









Earlier in the season, Shubman Gill trolled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a sharp eight-word remark on Instagram. The GT skipper began the post with a picture of himself and Jason Holder as part of a series of images. Gill captioned the photo, “Play Hold @jaseholder98 Bold performance by the team tonight,” referencing Holder’s name and RCB’s slogan, “Play Bold.” One of the pictures Gill posted showed him with Kohli after the former RCB captain gave him an angry farewell.

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Instagram post after CSK win went viral







This was not the first time this season that Shubman Gill purportedly made fun of the opposition in a post following a victory. Gill posted on Twitter to congratulate GT’s victory over the Chennai Super Kings in their most recent game. He became the focus of a contentious discussion following a post-match Instagram post that sparked uproar among fans on social media. Following his team’s victory over CSK at Chepauk, Gill shared a photo of himself holding a yellow whistle—the emblem of the CSK Whistle Podu song—on Instagram. “Nandri Chennai” (Thank you, Chennai) was the caption. Many perceived the statement as a subtle “troll” or “dig” at the home team after their defeat, despite the fact that it was intended as a thank-you to the Chennai audience.

IPL 2026: How has Shubman Gill performed in the season for Gujarat Titans?

Shubman Gill has once again been in top form for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. The GT skipper has scored 378 runs in nine games for his team in IPL 2026. He ranks seventh on the Orange Cap leaderboard. Only Sai Sudharsan has scored more runs than him for the Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After GT Beat PBKS