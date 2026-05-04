LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

Who won the major awards in PSL 11? Check the full list of PSL 2026 award winners as Peshawar Zalmi defeats Hyderabad Kingsmen. From Babar Azam's most runs and Sufiyan Muqeem’s most wickets to Aaron Hardie's Man of the Match performance—get all the stats here.

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match- List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final. Photo X Screengrab
PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match- List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 01:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

PSL 2026: The spectacular PSL 2026 (PSL 11) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has finally come to a curtain fall. And the final was a match that would be remembered for the changing fortunes and brilliance of individuals, as Peshawar Zalmi won their second title, overcoming the Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets. Even though the Yellow Storm are now in possession of the trophy, the ceremony after the game was an ode to the standout players who made the tournament’s voyage from the first ball to the last boundary.

PSL 2026 Final Man of the Match: Aaron Hardie

There was little doubt as to who would be awarded Man of the Match in the final. Aaron Hardie gave one of the best all-round displays in PSL’s history. He first wrecked the back of the Kingsmen batting with a lethal spell of 4/27 to ensure that the debutants were bundled out for a sub-par 129. He then batted to score a match-winning 55* off 39 balls with Zalmi reeling at 40/4. He anchored a critical partnership with Abdul Samad to steer his side home.

PSL 2026 Most Runs & Leader of the Pack: Babar Azam

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper may have flopped in the final, but he was the undisputed king of PSL 2026. Babar Azam was the highest run-getter of the season with a massive 588 runs. Babar’s consistency was the backbone of Zalmi’s march to the top of the points table and ultimately the championship glory as he scored over 73 runs at a strike rate of 145.91.

You Might Be Interested In

PSL 2026 Most Wickets & Player of the Tournament: Sufiyan Muqeem

Young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was the best weapon in the tournament in a season of high-octane batting. He finished with 22 wickets, the most by any bowler, and picked up a vital one in the final. His ability to deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs and keep a disciplined economy rate earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament accolade, cementing his status as the breakout star of the year.

PSL 2026: Complete List of Award Winners 

Award Winner Statistics/Detail
Winners Peshawar Zalmi Won by 5 Wickets
Runners-Up Hyderabad Kingsmen Debut Season Finalists
Man of the Match (Final) Aaron Hardie (PES) 4/27 & 56* (39)
Player of the Tournament Sufiyan Muqeem (PES) 22 Wickets
Most Runs (Best Batter) Babar Azam (PES) 588 Runs
Most Wickets (Best Bowler) Sufiyan Muqeem (PES) 22 Wickets
Best Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis (PES) 8 Dismissals & 550 Runs
Emerging Player Hunain Shah 17 Wickets

The 2026 season saw the tactical depth of Peshawar Zalmi with the franchise winning nearly every major individual award. From Babar Azam’s batting masterclass to Hunain Shah’s emergence as a future pace prospect, the Yellow Storm was the dominant force in the league from start to finish.

Read More: PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026 Prize Money Comparison: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen By 5 Wickets In Final— How Much Will PES and HYK Get?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aaron Hardie Man of the Match PSL FinalBabar Azam most runs PSL 2026Babar Azam total runs in PSL 11Hunain Shah emerging player PSL 11Kusal Mendis best wicketkeeper PSL 2026Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen final statsPlayer of the Tournament PSL 11PSL 2026PSL 2026 Award Winners ListPSL 2026 final scorecard highlightsPSL 2026 full list of awardsSufiyan Muqeem 22 wickets PSLSufiyan Muqeem most wickets PSL 2026

RELATED News

Lahore Weather Today (3.5.2026) Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen?

PES vs HYK: Will There Be A Reserve Day If PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Miami GP 2026 Buzz: ‘World Cup’s Sexiest Fan’ Ivana Knoll Steals The Spotlight at F1 Paddock — Check Out Hot, Sexy And Bikini Pics of Ex-Miss Croatia

SRH vs KKR: Catch of IPL 2026? Rovman Powell’s Gravity-Defying Stunner Sends Klaasen Packing— WATCH Viral Video

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

Tragedy In UP’s Ballia: Four Kids Drown At Shivrampur Ghat, Three Recovered So Far

Udhayanidhi Stalin vs Adhirajaram: Who Will Win High-Stakes Tamil Nadu Political Clash As Regional Power Battle Intensifies?

Filming Reel On Water Tank Goes Wrong In UP, One Dies While Two Rescued By Air Force

Man Creates Fake Tinder Profile Of Ex-Lover, Sends 18 Men To Rape Her: ‘No Means She Wants More’

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price Revealed? Check Expected Cost, Larger Battery, A20 Pro Chip And Big Dynamic Island Update

NEET 2026 Biology Paper Analysis: ‘Easier Than Last Year But Time-Consuming’; Check Physics, Chemistry And Biology Breakdown Here

Can Women Delay Their Menstrual Cycle To Once Every Three Months? This Chinese Biologist’s Research Might Delay Ovulation And Extend Fertility Lifespan

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final
PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final
PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final
PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

QUICK LINKS