PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

PSL 2026: The spectacular PSL 2026 (PSL 11) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has finally come to a curtain fall. And the final was a match that would be remembered for the changing fortunes and brilliance of individuals, as Peshawar Zalmi won their second title, overcoming the Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets. Even though the Yellow Storm are now in possession of the trophy, the ceremony after the game was an ode to the standout players who made the tournament’s voyage from the first ball to the last boundary.

PSL 2026 Final Man of the Match: Aaron Hardie

There was little doubt as to who would be awarded Man of the Match in the final. Aaron Hardie gave one of the best all-round displays in PSL’s history. He first wrecked the back of the Kingsmen batting with a lethal spell of 4/27 to ensure that the debutants were bundled out for a sub-par 129. He then batted to score a match-winning 55* off 39 balls with Zalmi reeling at 40/4. He anchored a critical partnership with Abdul Samad to steer his side home.

PSL 2026 Most Runs & Leader of the Pack: Babar Azam

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper may have flopped in the final, but he was the undisputed king of PSL 2026. Babar Azam was the highest run-getter of the season with a massive 588 runs. Babar’s consistency was the backbone of Zalmi’s march to the top of the points table and ultimately the championship glory as he scored over 73 runs at a strike rate of 145.91.

PSL 2026 Most Wickets & Player of the Tournament: Sufiyan Muqeem

Young spinner Sufiyan Muqeem was the best weapon in the tournament in a season of high-octane batting. He finished with 22 wickets, the most by any bowler, and picked up a vital one in the final. His ability to deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs and keep a disciplined economy rate earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament accolade, cementing his status as the breakout star of the year.

PSL 2026: Complete List of Award Winners

Award Winner Statistics/Detail Winners Peshawar Zalmi Won by 5 Wickets Runners-Up Hyderabad Kingsmen Debut Season Finalists Man of the Match (Final) Aaron Hardie (PES) 4/27 & 56* (39) Player of the Tournament Sufiyan Muqeem (PES) 22 Wickets Most Runs (Best Batter) Babar Azam (PES) 588 Runs Most Wickets (Best Bowler) Sufiyan Muqeem (PES) 22 Wickets Best Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis (PES) 8 Dismissals & 550 Runs Emerging Player Hunain Shah 17 Wickets

The 2026 season saw the tactical depth of Peshawar Zalmi with the franchise winning nearly every major individual award. From Babar Azam’s batting masterclass to Hunain Shah’s emergence as a future pace prospect, the Yellow Storm was the dominant force in the league from start to finish.

Read More: PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026 Prize Money Comparison: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen By 5 Wickets In Final— How Much Will PES and HYK Get?