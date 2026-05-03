LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump Chinese biologist Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

A festival in Nigeria turned violent as women were allegedly chased and sexually assaulted in public, with police arresting several suspects and promising strict action.

Nigeria rape festival
Nigeria rape festival

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 21:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

In Nigeria, a fertility festival has resulted in an uproar due to a report of that women were chased and assaulted at the said festival. The incident occurred in Delta State, as part of Alue-Do Festival (a traditional fertility-related event) belonging to the Oramudu people.

As per reports, what started out as a cultural celebration has quickly escalated to that of violence towards women. Numerous females were allegedly followed in public areas by groups of males and were treated violently through sexual assault. A few have referred to this situation as a “Rape Festival” due to the number and types of assaults that occurred.

Nigeria rape festival: Festival turns violent as women were attacked in public

As per reports, Different witnesses have reported that events escalated rapidly, with large groups of men, and in some instances, young boys, were involved in the assault. Victims reported that their clothing had been ripped from their bodies before they were assaulted in full view of the public.

You Might Be Interested In

Bystanders were reported to have been in the open, however some stated they yelled or responded, but did not intervene to stop the actions being committed. The lack of action by the bystanders has contributed to the outrage surrounding this incident.

Nigeria rape festival: Victims include students, some hospitalised after attack

Many of the victims are believed to be female students from a nearby university. Some of them were reportedly taken to hospitals for treatment following the assault, dealing with both physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Reports say that one survivor, a student named Rosemary, shared her experience. She said the attack began shortly after she arrived in the area on a motorcycle. According to her, the crowd suddenly turned on her.

Nigeria rape festival: Survivor recounts horrifying experience in her own words

“Hold her, hold her, that’s a woman,” people in the crowd shouted, she said. “They swooped on me like bees. A large crowd started pulling my clothes until they stripped me naked. They were pulling my breasts and touching my whole body … I was shouting for help,” she told the NY Post.

Rosemary said she was eventually rescued by a passerby who stepped in and helped her escape. However, she also lost her phone during the incident. She added that she is still suffering from both physical pain and emotional trauma.

Nigeria rape festival: Police confirm arrests, including a community leader

Following the incident, authorities in Delta State confirmed that arrests have been made. Several suspects, including a local community leader and four young men, have been taken into custody, as per reports. 

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson, said that strict action is being taken against those involved. He assured that all suspects will face charges and legal action.

Nigeria rape festival: Authorities promise strict action and justice

Reports say that Aina Adesola has ordered that all arrested suspects be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID). “The Commissioner of Police has instructed that the suspects be transferred to the State CID without delay. The Commissioner is committed to ensuring that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice,” Edafe said.

Meanwhile, rights activists have strongly condemned the incident. Rita Aiki from the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative said, “When people can do this in the open, and others treat it like spectacle, it goes beyond individual actions. It tells you something about what is being normalised in a given society.”

The incident has raised serious questions about safety, accountability, and social attitudes, as investigations continue and calls for justice grow louder.

Also Read: Indian-Origin Interpreter Meenu Batra Freed After Six Weeks in Detention, Judge Questions ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ ICE Detention Process   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nigerianigeria newsNigeria rape festival

RELATED News

Can Women Delay Their Menstrual Cycle To Once Every Three Months? This Chinese Biologist’s Research Might Delay Ovulation And Extend Fertility Lifespan

Indian-Origin Interpreter Meenu Batra Freed After Six Weeks in Detention, Judge Questions ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ ICE Detention Process

Spirit Airlines Pilot Breaks Down While Making Emotional Announcement On Final Flight – Watch Viral Video

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price Revealed? Check Expected Cost, Larger Battery, A20 Pro Chip And Big Dynamic Island Update

NEET 2026 Biology Paper Analysis: ‘Easier Than Last Year But Time-Consuming’; Check Physics, Chemistry And Biology Breakdown Here

Tomorrow Weather Update 2026 (4 May): Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & 10+ Cities Rain Alert, Temperature Forecast & IMD Advisory

Lahore Weather Today (3.5.2026) Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen?

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

Chennai Airport Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Jumps Out Of Moving Air Arabia Flight Moments After Touchdown, Opened Emergency Exit After Vomiting Twice On Board

Shonarpur Dakshin Clash: Roopa Ganguly vs Lovely Maitra, Can BJP Break TMC’s Stronghold In West Bengal Polls?

PES vs HYK: Will There Be A Reserve Day If PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Miami GP 2026 Buzz: ‘World Cup’s Sexiest Fan’ Ivana Knoll Steals The Spotlight at F1 Paddock — Check Out Hot, Sexy And Bikini Pics of Ex-Miss Croatia

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch; Live Streaming Details and Channel

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted
‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted
‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted
‘Nigeria Rape Festival’: Women Attacked And Stripped In Public During Fertility Event; ‘Hold Her, That’s A Woman,’ Crowd Shouted

QUICK LINKS