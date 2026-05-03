West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: It is the time of election season. Election results of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Elections in these 5 states are being closely tracked with the stakes higher than ever because of ruling titans and rising challengers, incumbency and anti-incumbency, shifting voter equations and opposition role-play. From high voltage clashes between heavyweight leaders to new political contenders testing the hot waters, the results are poised to alter the regional political epitome. Key constituencies across the 4 states and 1 UT will be crucial to the outcome, with many seats seeing direct contests between key leaders and making this one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.

West Bengal: Key Candidates

Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

Suvendu Adhikari (BJP)

Ratna Debnath

Rupa Ganguly

Shashi Panja

West Bengal: Key Constituencies

Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in a rematch of the 2021 bypoll

Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar

Kharagpur Sadar: Dilip Ghosh vs Pradip Sarkar

Asansol Dakshin: Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee

Murshidabad: Shaoni Singha Roy vs Gouri Sankar

Moyna: Ashoke Dinda vs Chandan Mondal

Bhangar: Volatile seat with shifting loyalties

Diamond Harbour: BJP vs TMC in Abhishek Banerjee bastion

Tamil Nadu: Key Candidates to Watch

MK Stalin (DMK)

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (AIADMK)

Vijay (TVK)

Udhayanidhi Stalin

O. Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu: Key Constituencies

Trichy East

Perambur

Kolathur (M K Stalin’s stronghold)

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni (Udhayanidhi Stalin)

Edappadi (EPS stronghold)

Karur

Kerala: Key Candidates to Watch

Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF)

VD Satheesan (UDF)

KK Shailaja

Ramesh Chennithala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala: Key Constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum)

Palakkad

Thrissur

Paravur

Dharmadam (Pinarayi Vijayan’s seat)

Assam: Key Candidates to Watch

Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP)

Gaurav Gogoi

Debabrata Saikia

Atul Bora

Akhil Gogoi

Assam: Key Constituencies

Jalukbari: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog

Guwahati Central

Jorhat: Gaurav Gogoi vs Hitendra Nath Goswami

Binnakandi: First-time constituency with multi-cornered contest

Puducherry: Key Candidates to Watch

V. Vaithilingam

N. Rangasamy

A. M. H. Nazeem

V. P. Ramalingam

V. Saminathan

Puducherry: Key Constituencies

Thattanchavady: Vaithilingam vs Rangasamy

Raj Bhavan: BJP vs DMK contest

Lawspet: Multi-party battle

Thirubuvanai: Three-way contest

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