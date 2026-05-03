West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 ARCS Andheri Pune news Adar Poonawalla Brij Bhushan babar azam diljit dosanjh Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Lorna Hajdini donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

Results for 4 states and 1 UT will be out on May 4; key battles in Bengal, TN, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry to decide power and political future.

Results for 4 states and 1 UT will be out on May 4. (Photo: AI)
Results for 4 states and 1 UT will be out on May 4. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 18:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: It is the time of election season. Election results of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Elections in these 5 states are being closely tracked with the stakes higher than ever because of ruling titans and rising challengers, incumbency and anti-incumbency, shifting voter equations and opposition role-play. From high voltage clashes between heavyweight leaders to new political contenders testing the hot waters, the results are poised to alter the regional political epitome. Key constituencies across the 4 states and 1 UT will be crucial to the outcome, with many seats seeing direct contests between key leaders and making this one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.

West Bengal: Key Candidates

Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

Suvendu Adhikari (BJP)

You Might Be Interested In

Ratna Debnath

Rupa Ganguly

Shashi Panja

West Bengal: Key Constituencies

Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in a rematch of the 2021 bypoll

Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar

Kharagpur Sadar: Dilip Ghosh vs Pradip Sarkar

Asansol Dakshin: Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee

Murshidabad: Shaoni Singha Roy vs Gouri Sankar

Moyna: Ashoke Dinda vs Chandan Mondal

Bhangar: Volatile seat with shifting loyalties

Diamond Harbour: BJP vs TMC in Abhishek Banerjee bastion

Tamil Nadu: Key Candidates to Watch

MK Stalin (DMK)

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (AIADMK)

Vijay (TVK)

Udhayanidhi Stalin

O. Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu: Key Constituencies

Trichy East

Perambur

Kolathur (M K Stalin’s stronghold)

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni (Udhayanidhi Stalin)

Edappadi (EPS stronghold)

Karur

Kerala: Key Candidates to Watch

Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF)

VD Satheesan (UDF)

KK Shailaja

Ramesh Chennithala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala: Key Constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum)

Palakkad

Thrissur

Paravur

Dharmadam (Pinarayi Vijayan’s seat)

Assam: Key Candidates to Watch

Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP)

Gaurav Gogoi

Debabrata Saikia

Atul Bora

Akhil Gogoi

Assam: Key Constituencies

Jalukbari: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog

Guwahati Central

Jorhat: Gaurav Gogoi vs Hitendra Nath Goswami

Binnakandi: First-time constituency with multi-cornered contest

Puducherry: Key Candidates to Watch

V. Vaithilingam

N. Rangasamy

A. M. H. Nazeem

V. P. Ramalingam

V. Saminathan

Puducherry: Key Constituencies

Thattanchavady: Vaithilingam vs Rangasamy

Raj Bhavan: BJP vs DMK contest

Lawspet: Multi-party battle

Thirubuvanai: Three-way contest

ALSO READ: Why 2021 Exit Polls Failed In West Bengal But Got Tamil Nadu, Assam And Kerala Right: Look Back At Poll Accuracy In India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Election Results 2026Election results out May 4Kerala elections resultTamil Nadu Electionswest bengal elections 2026

RELATED News

Shonarpur Dakshin Clash: Roopa Ganguly vs Lovely Maitra, Can BJP Break TMC’s Stronghold In West Bengal Polls?

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where and How to Watch; Live Streaming Details and Channel

Mamata Banerjee Vs Subendu Adhikari: Who Will Win Battle For Bhabanipur? All About High Stakes Political Showdown In West Bengal

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch, Check Live Streaming Details And Channel

Suvendu Adhikari Vs Pabitra Kar: Will Suvendu Adhikari Score A Hattrick In Bengal’s Nandigram?

LATEST NEWS

PES vs HYK: Will There Be A Reserve Day If PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Miami GP 2026 Buzz: ‘World Cup’s Sexiest Fan’ Ivana Knoll Steals The Spotlight at F1 Paddock — Check Out Hot, Sexy And Bikini Pics of Ex-Miss Croatia

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Helping Pregnant Deepika Padukone On King Set Defines True Gentleman Energy

SRH vs KKR: Catch of IPL 2026? Rovman Powell’s Gravity-Defying Stunner Sends Klaasen Packing— WATCH Viral Video

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PES vs HYK, PSL 2026 Final At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Suvendu Adhikari Vs Pabitra Kar: Will Suvendu Adhikari Score A Hattrick In Bengal’s Nandigram?

Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League Deal: 400% Pay Hike For Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Despite No Games In IPL 2026 — What Does This Mean for the LSG All-Rounder?

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 46- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Pune Rape-Murder: Protests Continue; Child’s CCTV Surfaces; Father Posts Emotional Appeal | Chilling Details

What Is WhatsApp Liquid Glass? Check Android, iOS, New Chat UI Design, Features, Availability & Update Guide

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

QUICK LINKS