West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: Key Candidates And Constituencies To Watch

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Election Results 2026: It is the time of election season. Election results of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Elections in these 5 states are being closely tracked with the stakes higher than ever because of ruling titans and rising challengers, incumbency and anti-incumbency, shifting voter equations and opposition role-play. From high voltage clashes between heavyweight leaders to new political contenders testing the hot waters, the results are poised to alter the regional political epitome. Key constituencies across the 4 states and 1 UT will be crucial to the outcome, with many seats seeing direct contests between key leaders and making this one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.
West Bengal: Key Candidates
Mamata Banerjee (TMC)
Suvendu Adhikari (BJP)
Ratna Debnath
Rupa Ganguly
Shashi Panja
West Bengal: Key Constituencies
Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in a rematch of the 2021 bypoll
Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar
Kharagpur Sadar: Dilip Ghosh vs Pradip Sarkar
Asansol Dakshin: Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee
Murshidabad: Shaoni Singha Roy vs Gouri Sankar
Moyna: Ashoke Dinda vs Chandan Mondal
Bhangar: Volatile seat with shifting loyalties
Diamond Harbour: BJP vs TMC in Abhishek Banerjee bastion
Tamil Nadu: Key Candidates to Watch
MK Stalin (DMK)
Edappadi K. Palaniswami (AIADMK)
Vijay (TVK)
Udhayanidhi Stalin
O. Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu: Key Constituencies
Trichy East
Perambur
Kolathur (M K Stalin’s stronghold)
Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni (Udhayanidhi Stalin)
Edappadi (EPS stronghold)
Karur
Kerala: Key Candidates to Watch
Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF)
VD Satheesan (UDF)
KK Shailaja
Ramesh Chennithala
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Kerala: Key Constituencies
Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum)
Palakkad
Thrissur
Paravur
Dharmadam (Pinarayi Vijayan’s seat)
Assam: Key Candidates to Watch
Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP)
Gaurav Gogoi
Debabrata Saikia
Atul Bora
Akhil Gogoi
Assam: Key Constituencies
Jalukbari: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog
Guwahati Central
Jorhat: Gaurav Gogoi vs Hitendra Nath Goswami
Binnakandi: First-time constituency with multi-cornered contest
Puducherry: Key Candidates to Watch
V. Vaithilingam
N. Rangasamy
A. M. H. Nazeem
V. P. Ramalingam
V. Saminathan
Puducherry: Key Constituencies
Thattanchavady: Vaithilingam vs Rangasamy
Raj Bhavan: BJP vs DMK contest
Lawspet: Multi-party battle
Thirubuvanai: Three-way contest
ALSO READ: Why 2021 Exit Polls Failed In West Bengal But Got Tamil Nadu, Assam And Kerala Right: Look Back At Poll Accuracy In India
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism