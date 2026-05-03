PES vs HYK: Will There Be A Reserve Day If PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 grand finale is finally here with Peshawar Zalmi set to clash against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. But as fans brace for blockbuster encounter on Sunday May 3, all eyes are nervously turning to the skies. A weather system is moving through Punjab and the threat of rain is looming large, raising a pertinent question: what if the final gets washed out?

PES vs HYK: The Reserve Day Protocol

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced May 4, Monday as a Reserve Day for the PSL 2026 final under the set playing conditions. This plan is a back-up plan to ensure every effort is made to declare a winner on the pitch, not on technicalities.

If rain stops play today, the match officials will first attempt to play a shorter game. In a T20 match, a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result. If a five-over game can’t be played on Sunday, the game will be moved to the Reserve Day. In that case the match will be either continued from the exact point where it was stopped or if not a ball was bowled, a new 20-over match will be scheduled for Monday.

PES vs HYK: What If the Reserve Day Is Also Washed Out?

The Reserve Day is a safety net but the rules are very specific if the weather stops play on both days. If the match cannot be completed even on Monday, the winner will be decided on the basis of league stage standings.

This is a huge advantage for Peshawar Zalmi in this particular situation. Babar Azam’s side finished at the top of the points table in the league stage, winning 8 out of their 10 matches and picking up 17 points. The Hyderabad Kingsmen had a fairytale run through the Eliminators but finished lower on the points table. So, if the elements are to completely give up the final, the trophy will be handed over to Peshawar Zalmi due to their better record in the regular season.

PES vs HYK: PSL 2026 Final Match Preview

The stakes could not have been higher. Peshawar Zalmi are on a high with Babar Azam in the form of his life having scored a century in Qualifier 1 and are the favourites. But Hyderabad Kingsmen are aiming to create history by winning the title in their debut season after surviving a two-run thriller against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.

Fans are advised to reach stadium early as the closing ceremony will start at 7:30 PM IST/ 8:00 PM PKT. The forecast is currently overcast with the possibility of thunderstorms but the drainage at Gaddafi Stadium is world class and that gives us hope of a full 40 overs of cricket tonight.