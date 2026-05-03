Tomorrow Weather Update 2026 (4 May): Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & 10+ Cities Rain Alert, Temperature Forecast & IMD Advisory

Tomorrow Weather Update 2026 (4 May): On May 4, 2026, India will likely have different types of weather. Some places will get rain and thunderstorms, while others will be very hot. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), tomorrow will see a combination of western disturbances, pre-monsoon activities, and increasing summer temperatures. Rain and strong winds may give some relief from the heat in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. But many western and central parts of the country will still face heatwaves. Officials have given several warnings, asking people to be careful and ready.

What Is Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (4 May) for Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & Major Cities?

The forecast for May 4 highlights the different weather in different places. Delhi-NCR is expected to have light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which may give some relief from the heat. Mumbai will likely be cloudy and humid, with a chance of some rain. Bengaluru will keep getting rain, with thunderstorms and strong winds. In contrast, Chennai and Hyderabad will mostly stay hot and humid. But there could still be thunderstorms. Kolkata and the Northeast are expected to get a lot of rain, which is normal for this season.

On May 4, 2026, India will likely have different types of weather. Some places will get rain and thunderstorms, while others will be very hot. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), tomorrow will see a combination of western disturbances, pre-monsoon activities, and increasing summer temperatures. Rain and strong winds may give some relief from the heat in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. But many western and central parts of the country will still face heatwaves. Officials have given several warnings, asking people to be careful and ready.

Delhi is expected to have temperatures between 35°C and 40°C, which is slightly lower because of cloud cover.

Mumbai will see temperatures around 32°C to 34°C. It will be very humid.

Bengaluru will stay relatively cool at 28°C to 32°C because of the rain.

However places like Ahmedabad and parts of Rajasthan will be very hot with temperatures above 42°C to 44°C, which’s a heatwave.

Hyderabad and Nagpur will also be hot with temperatures between 40°C and 43°C. There may be evening storms.

Has IMD Issued Any Weather Alerts for Tomorrow 4 May?

Here is the Full Advisory.

The IMD has issued alerts for May 4.

A yellow alert is in place for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka are under an alert for heavy rain and strong winds that could reach 60 km/h. There are also alerts for north India and the Himalayan region. Central and western India are, under heatwave alerts because of rising temperatures.

People are advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and during thunderstorms if possible.

Which Cities Will Face Heatwaves, Rain or Thunderstorms Tomorrow 4 May?

Tomorrow on 4 May some cities will be really hot while others will get a lot of rain or even thunderstorms. Delhi, Bengaluru and some cities in the states will get rain and thunderstorms. There will be a lot of rain in Assam, Meghalaya and some parts of West Bengal near the Himalayas. It will be very hot in Rajasthan, Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Cities like Nagpur and Hyderabad will be very hot during the day. They may get thunderstorms in the evening.

This kind of weather where it is hot and then storms shows that India is getting ready, for the monsoon season, which is coming soon. The weather is changing a lot in India. This “dual weather pattern” is what we can expect before the monsoon season starts.

India Weather Forecast Chart- 4 May 2026

City Weather Condition Rain Alert Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) IMD Alert / Note Delhi Cloudy, thunderstorms, light rain Yes 30–35 22–25 Yellow alert, gusty winds Mumbai Partly cloudy, humid, light showers Possible 32–34 26–28 High humidity Bengaluru Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds Yes 28–32 22–24 Orange alert, heavy rain Chennai Hot & humid, isolated storms Low 34–37 27–29 Pre-monsoon activity Hyderabad Hot, evening thunderstorms Possible 38–41 25–27 Heat + storms Kolkata Cloudy, moderate to heavy rain Yes 30–33 24–26 Heavy rainfall likely Ahmedabad Very hot, dry No 42–44 27–29 Heatwave conditions Jaipur Extreme heat, dry No 42–45 26–28 Heatwave likely Lucknow Hot, possible thunderstorms Possible 38–41 25–27 Pre-monsoon activity Bhopal Hot, isolated thunderstorms Possible 40–42 25–27 Heat + convection storms Nagpur Very hot, dust storms possible Possible 42–44 26–28 Storms after heat Guwahati Heavy rain, thunderstorms Yes 28–31 23–25 Very heavy rain alert Shimla Cool, rain/thunderstorms Yes 20–25 10–15 Thunderstorm alert

The weather on May 4 2026 will be over the place. It is going to rain in some areas. That will be a big relief.. In other areas the weather on May 4 2026 will be really hot. There are warnings out so people need to be careful. People should drink a lot of water. Not travel when the weather on May 4 2026 is really bad. People should also pay attention to what the officials are saying about the weather, on May 4 2026.

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