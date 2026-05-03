Pune Rape-Murder: Protests Continue; Child’s CCTV Surfaces; Father Posts Emotional Appeal | Chilling Details

Pune Rape-Murder: The Pune rape case has sparked massive outrage after a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 65-year-old labourer. The accused, identified as Bhimarao Kambale, has a past record of sexual offences and has been arrested. Police have promised swift action, saying a chargesheet will be filed within 15 days and the trial will be conducted in a fast-track court. He has been remanded to police custody till May 7.

Pune Rape-Murder: How the crime unfolded in Bhor area

As per reports, police said that the incident took place on Friday in the Bhor area of Pune. The accused allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure.

Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.” The details have shocked people, given the calculated way in which the crime was carried out.

Pune Rape-Murder: Victim missing, CCTV leads to arrest

Reports say that the girl had been visiting her maternal grandmother during school holidays. She went missing in the afternoon, which led her family to begin to search in the area.

On surveillance video from a nearby residence, the accused was seen leading the child into the shed. This was incredibly important evidence because it enabled the police to find him quickly and arrest him. Later the body of the child was located in the same shed, which confirmed the family’s worst fears.

Pune Rape-Murder: Legal action and charges under strict laws

As per reports, the police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Officials said the investigation is being handled on priority due to the seriousness of the crime.

Authorities have assured that the case will move quickly through the system. The accused’s past record has added to public anger, as he had reportedly served jail time twice earlier for sexually molesting underage girls, according to reports.

Pune Rape-Murder: Government promises death penalty and fast-track trial

Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict punishment in the case. Speaking on Sunday, he said the government will push for the death penalty.

As per reports, “I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time,” he said. At the same time, he noted that while people demand public hanging in anger, such actions are not possible in a democracy governed by law.

Pune Rape-Murder: Protests erupt, highway blocked for hours

According to reports, the event produced mass demonstrations in the city of Pune, which included lots of people blocking the Mumbai-Bangalore highway for almost four hours. The protests took place in the Navale Bridge region on May 2, 2026 and were demanding punishment to be given out to individuals involved in the incident.

Demonstrators placed the deceased girl’s body in the middle of the roadway as a message of their grief and anger, which caused significant delays to the flow of traffic throughout the city and garnered attention from around the state.

Pune Rape-Murder: Father’s emotional appeal and plea to politicians

In a self-recorded video, the victim’s father made an emotional and firm appeal. He requested politicians not to visit the family until justice is delivered.

He said, “… My family and I have only one request: until my daughter gets justice and the criminal is hanged, no politician should come to our home to meet us. This is our humble request. Only when that criminal is given the death penalty will we meet politicians or anyone who wishes to meet us. Until then, no politician should come to my house to offer condolences…”

He added, “We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter’s ashes. During this time, I’ve been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty, no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences.”

Pune Rape-Murder: Social media outrage and questions on system

The case has also sparked strong reactions on social media, with many expressing anger and frustration.

“Disgusting!!! It is a failure of the system as well as of society,” one user wrote. Another questioned, “He had already 2 cases on him, how can u leave him in society.”

A third comment read, “Time to have a sex offenders list in India like other countries so that even a one time proven offender is not freely roaming in the society with such predatory mindset.”

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