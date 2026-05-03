UP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Repeatedly Raped By Uncle, She Tells Father, He Rapes Her Too

A minor girl from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that she was raped by her uncle and father, over a period of months. The 14-year-old girl was first allegedly raped by her uncle, Asif, who threatened to kill her if she told anyone, police said. The minor, scared and alone, bore the brunt of the repeated sexual abuse for four months, they added. When she finally confided in her father, Farman, he allegedly raped her as well. The minor had nowhere to turn to for help or support her mother had left her father a few years ago because of his alleged abusive behaviour.

When and how did the survivor speak up?

Years on, while constantly being subjected to sexual abuse and rape, the survivor reached out to her maternal aunt, who lives in Shamli. She sought refuge and safety there. On April 30, the survivor, with her aunt, reached out to the police and filed a complaint. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and a probe is underway, an India Today report said. The case has been registered under Sections 65(1), 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which include Sections 5 and 6 that deal with aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

What have the police done so far?

Both the accused Asif, the uncle, and Farman, the father were arrested shortly after the complaint was made. Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth K Mishra confirmed the arrests and said the survivor’s statement was being recorded under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee. He also said that the medical examinations and forensic analysis will play a major role in making the case stronger. Police also assured that the girl was being given appropriate counseling and protection while further investigation continues.

What do crime statistics say about safety in UP?

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, UP sees a crime rate in the range of 181.3 to 335.3 per lakh population, lower than the national Indian average of 270.3 to 448.3. However, the absolute number of crimes is very high given the state’s population. UP recorded over 65,700 cases of crimes against women in 2022, including 14,887 cases of kidnapping or abduction and 2,138 dowry deaths.

While grave crimes like murder, robbery, etc., are reported in relatively lower numbers, the ever-increasing number of sexual offences being committed against women and minor girls continues to be a major concern.

Why do crimes against women remain alarming despite low per capita numbers?

According to experts, even though the per-capita crime rate in Uttar Pradesh might seem reasonable, the sheer number of crimes against women or against children in the state is frightening. Activists have said that many aggrieved parties do not even file a report as they are scared, they feel stigmatised or have no faith in the system. Besides, cultural taboos, delayed investigation processes and lack of early mental health support for survivors aggravate the problem. Police reforms and awareness drives over the years have contributed to some incremental reporting but an urgent need for child protection mechanisms and stricter monitoring of sexual offences remain.

The authorities have promised that the case will be fast-tracked given its grave nature under the POCSO Act. The court is likely to depend on the survivor’s testimony, the forensic reports, and other digital proof. Meanwhile, social organisations active in the region have stepped up to extend support to the child and facilitate her rehabilitation.

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