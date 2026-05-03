Exit Polls vs Real Results: Who Will Have the Last Dance?

Exits Polls 2026: The second and final voting round in West Bengal finally put an end and at this point the focus has shifted to exit polls which provide initial insights about the voting patterns of the electorate. The results of the five elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be announced on May 4 after voting has finished in these locations.

But what’s the real result going to be? Who is going to have the “last dance”- is it going to be a poll star, a politician, an actor, or a journalist? How do we make sense in the prominent states especially West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry?

Exit Polls vs Real Results

The Election Commission controls exit polls in India because they want to prevent any impact on voter behavior during the ongoing election period. The polls provide preliminary results which show potential outcomes before the official counting day.

The 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry provide an effective case study because exit poll predictions will begin to arrive later today. The study found that exit polls correctly identified winning parties but their seat predictions showed significant errors.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: What Happend in 2021?

West Bengal is one of the clearest examples where exit polls did not match the final results.

Most exit polls predicted a tight race between All India Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party while electoral agencies showed following different pathways. Some even suggested that the BJP could cross 100 seats which would have been a big jump from its 3 seats and around 10% vote share in 2016.

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Different agencies gave different predictions. Axis My India estimated 130–156 seats for TMC and 134–160 for BJP. Jan Ki Baat predicted 104–121 for TMC and 162–185 for BJP. ABP-CVoter gave 152–164 seats to TMC and 109–121 to BJP. Meanwhile, Chanakya projected around 180 seats for TMC. Overall, the majority of surveys showed both parties needed about the same number of seats to achieve majority status.However, the final result was very different. The TMC achieved a decisive victory in the Assembly election by winning 215 of 294 seats while the BJP secured 77 seats.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026: Who is Going to Make Big Win DMK vs AIADMK vs Vijay?

Tamil Nadu shows a slightly more mixed picture. Many exit polls predicted that the DMK-led alliance would win an overwhelming victory which M. K. Stalin would lead, yet some polls showed how Vijay and his political group Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would affect election results. Most exit polls predicted the same alliance as winner of the election.

Most surveys predicted that the DMK alliance would cross 160 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The India Today-Axis My India research predicted that DMK+ would win 175 to 195 seats while AIADMK+ would gain 38 to 54 seats. Today’s Chanakya estimated that DMK+ would win 164 to 186 seats and AIADMK+ would receive 46 to 68 seats. Jan Ki Baat/CNX predicted 160–170 seats for DMK+ and 56–68 for AIADMK+.

The DMK-led alliance won 159 seats in the 2021 election while the DMK party achieved 133 seat victory. The AIADMK alliance finished with 75 seats.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 2026 Predictions vs 2021 Real Result?

The exit polls show that Kerala will have a tight election battle, which most polls indicate. The combined “poll of polls” gives a slight lead to the Congress-led UDF with around 70–75 seats, while the LDF is expected to get about 60–65 seats. The surveys produce different outcomes because some studies show that LDF will achieve a narrow victory, while others present different findings.

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The 2021 elections showed that Kerala had broken its pattern of changing governments every five years, which exit polls had predicted. Some surveys even predicted a big win for the LDF, crossing 100 seats. LDF received 104–120 seats according to Axis My India, while UDF received 20–36 seats. CVoter found LDF would receive between 71 and 77 seats, while UDF would get between 62 and 68 seats. Republic-CNX projected 72–80 for LDF and 58–64 for UDF, while News 24–Today’s Chanakya estimated around 102 seats for LDF.

The LDF achieved victory in the 140-member Assembly election by winning 99 seats, while CPI(M) acquired 62 seats and UDF obtained 41 seats.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Result: NDA Would Stay in Power?

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP-led alliance would maintain its governing position in Assam. The projections show clear results which most exit polls forecast that the BJP will win. According to several surveys, the party is expected to win between 85 and 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, putting it well ahead of the Congress which is likely to stay in the range of 25 to 35 seats.

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The 2021 surveys indicated that the BJP alliance would win between 63 and 63 seats, which represents the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. Axis My India predicted 75–85 seats for NDA and 40–50 for Congress+. Republic-CNX gave an estimate of 74–84 seats for NDA while CVoter projected 58–71 for NDA and 53–66 for Congress+. The NDA won 75 seats, which corresponded with the predictions made by most exit polls.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Result: NDA Would Stay in Power?

The exit polls from Puducherry indicate a strong probability that the NDA will maintain control of the 30-member Assembly. The alliance between political parties is expected to win between 16 to 20 seats according to most projections, while the Congress-DMK alliance will receive approximately 6 to 8 seats.

TVK and other minor political parties will secure several seats in the upcoming election.

Most survey results demonstrated that the NDA maintained a dominant position. Axis My India predicted 20 to 24 seats for NDA and 6 to 10 for UPA, while CVoter estimated 19 to 23 seats for NDA and 6 to 10 for UPA.

The final election results showed that the NDA established its government by obtaining 16 electoral victories.

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