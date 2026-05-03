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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs

The PSL 2026 final sees Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi take on first-timers Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Zalmi, who won their maiden title in 2017, will aim to repeat the feat, while Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen look to cap off a fairytale comeback with a historic first title. Check PSL 2026 Final PES vs HYK match start time, live streaming details, predicted playing XIs, and more.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final. (Image Credit: X)
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026 Final. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 13:37 IST

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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs

PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: It all comes down to this. Peshawar Zalmi meet Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2026. Babar Azam’s Zalmi has been the strongest team in the tournament, but it won’t matter all that much if they do not win tonight. On the other hand, Marnus Labuschagne’s Hyderabad Kingsmen started their first season in the tournament with four losses on the trot. However, they made a strong comeback and have won seven of their last eight games. Two of these wins came in the knockouts against Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. 

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Preview

In PSL 2026, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi has been the strongest. They won eight of their ten games and lost just one during the round-robin round. One of their games was washed out. They advanced to the final by finishing first in the standings and defeating Islamabad United by 70 runs in the qualifying match in Karachi. In their first PSL campaign, the Hyderabad Kingsmen have advanced to the final. After suffering four straight losses at the beginning, they made a remarkable comeback, winning seven of their last eight games. They overcame Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 and Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 after placing fourth on the points chart following the league phase.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit

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Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hassan Khan

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Final from PSL 2026 in Pakistan? 

The PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. Digital viewers in Pakistan can live stream the game on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco platforms.

Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Final from PSL 2026 in the UK? 

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage of the PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Final from PSL 2026 in North America? 

In North America, fans can watch PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, on Willow TV in the USA and Canada.

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Final from PSL 2026 start? 

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Final will start at 7:30 PM IST / 7:00 PM PKT.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Pitch and Conditions

The pitches utilized at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have produced a lot of runs, making it a great place for batters. The average first-innings total in the last five PSL 2026 games played at this location is around 188. Bowling first would be preferred by the captain who wins the toss. It should be simple to pursue any target that is less than 180 degrees.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result
Apr 28, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Won
Apr 25, 2026 Lahore Qalandars Lahore Loss
Apr 22, 2026 Karachi Kings Lahore Won
Apr 19, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Won
Apr 15, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Won

PSL 2026 Final: Hyderabad Kingsmen Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result
May 1, 2026 Islamabad United Lahore Won
Apr 29, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Won
Apr 26, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Won
Apr 24, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Lost
Apr 22, 2026 Multan Sultans Karachi Won

PSL 2026 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Weather Conditions

It is good news for cricket fans as there is zero to very little rain expected in Lahore during the PSL 2026 Final. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen final clash at Gaddafi Stadium could proceed without any interruptions from rain as the fans eagerly wait to watch who will be crowned the champions in PSL 2026. The Lahore weather forecast shows that there is around 25% chances of rain in the afternoon. However, that number goes down to five and zero during the time of the match.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy: FIR Against Rajasthan Royals? ‘Child Labour’ Allegations Trend as Activist Threatens to Halt 15-Year-Old RR Batter’s IPL 2026 Run

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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs

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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs
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PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Check Out New Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs
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