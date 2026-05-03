Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Confession On Death At Calgary Concert: ‘Last December, I Was Trying To Leave This Body’

DILJIT DOSANJH CONFESSION: Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Calgary as a part of his international tour and a moment of unexpected and deeply personal connection occurred between the performer and the fans, raising concerns among them. In the middle of his act, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his rough patch in life, and that in December last year he had thoughts of leaving this world, and that he no longer fears death.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say at his concert?

In a video going viral, Diljit Dosanjh can be heard talking in Punjabi, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of. Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God.”

The award-winning singer continued to emphasise the aspect of love, forgiveness and his relationship with Punjab, he said, I have no fear of death, and I have no hatred with anybody. I love everybody. Love, respect, and forgiveness. I am trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. What do you say?”

The open admittance was a shock to most in the audience, who had attended the event expecting a high-energy musical experience, but instead were met with a vulnerable side of the artist. The disclosure has since raised much concern among fans on social media, with many raising concerns about his mental health.

Last night at a concert in Calgary(Canada), Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he tried to leave this world last December. He wants to suicide last December…. He said, “marne se darr nahi lagta, na hi koi dra skta mere ko or punjab ki baat me aise hi krta tha or krta rahuga” pic.twitter.com/hqNp24m7wo — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) May 2, 2026

When Diljit Dosanjh got emotional earlier?

In a Netflix interview last year, Diljit Dosanjh got real about how artists rarely get the appreciation they deserve while they’re alive. He said, “Every artist faces all kinds of difficulties, and nobody calls them great until they die. That love only comes after they’re gone, whether they leave this world naturally or, like Chamkila, are killed. People just don’t value living artists.”

Diljit’s words hit home. Usually, he’s all energy and charm on stage, but this moment revealed a softer, vulnerable side. It’s a reminder that even the stars we cheer for can struggle quietly when the lights are off.

Diljit Dosanjh’s comeback on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Recently, Diljit came back to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for his second time on the New York stage, but this visit was different. Instead of performing right away as he did in 2024, he was a featured guest, giving fans a chance to see more of his personality.

The prolific singer even shared clips on Instagram of him showing Jimmy Fallon some lively bhangra moves, turning the segment into a fun, cross-cultural exchange. That episode aired on April 27, and Diljit capped it off with a live performance of his track “Morni,” proving he’s got global reach and fans everywhere.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits