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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael

Bhooth Bangla shows a strong box office hold on Day 16, earning ₹4.35 crore on Sunday and ₹137 crore net in India. With ₹217 crore worldwide, the Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady despite competition from Raja Shivaji and Michael, driven by family appeal and consistent urban audience turnout.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 11:30 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: The supernatural comedy Bhooth Bangla, which features Akshay Kumar in his main role and director Priyadarshan as his collaborator, completed its sixteenth day at the box office by demonstrating outstanding staying power. The film has maintained its success throughout its third week because it combines traditional slapstick comedy with ghostly suspense, which Indian viewers still find appealing. The film earned around ₹4.35 crore on its third Sunday, which serves as a crucial assessment date for ongoing films, and this brought its total domestic net earnings to ₹137 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Film ₹217 Crore Milestone Amid Competition

The film has reached a major achievement because it has exceeded ₹217 crore in worldwide earnings. The movie’s success becomes more remarkable because multiple films are currently showing in theaters. The industry predicted a larger drop in business because new competitors entered the market, but Akshay Kumar’s celebrity status, together with the horror-comedy film’s family-oriented appeal, has kept “House of Horrors” fully booked.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Cinematic Resistance, Navigating the Historical Might of Raja Shivaji

The primary challenge for Bhooth Bangla this week came from the historical powerhouse film Raja Shivaji which director and lead actor Riteish Deshmukh operated. The epic movie, which was released after Maharashtra Day, has experienced exceptional growth in the Marathi-speaking region because it has attracted many viewers who typically watch Akshay Kumar films in single-screen theaters. Bhooth Bangla establishes its distinct Cinematic Resistance through its success with urban multiplex audiences who enjoy light-hearted content instead of intense historical films. The horror-comedy has achieved its own success through dedicated morning and matinee showings, which maintain their 20-25% audience attendance throughout major metropolitan areas.

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Facing Global Competition from Michael

The Hollywood biopic Michael about Michael Jackson’s life created stronger competitive conditions for international markets and elite city areas. The biographical drama saw a strong start, particularly among younger audiences and music enthusiasts, which created a threat to existing successful shows because they performed during the same time as existing successful shows. The Global Biopic Pressure failed to dethrone Bhooth Bangla from the global charts.

On Day 16, the Priyadarshan directorial obtained another ₹1.50 crore from international markets, which showed that the Indian diaspora continues to enjoy “Priyadarshan-style” movies. Akshay Kumar has shown that his entertaining movie can withstand all types of box office competition because he maintained his position against Michael Jackson, a worldwide star.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael

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