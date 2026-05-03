Weekly Horoscope For May 4-11: Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Lucky Colour And Lucky Number

As we step into the week of May 4-11, the cosmic energy encourages steadiness over chaos and clarity over confusion. Love feels easier to navigate, offering comfort, reassurance, and meaningful connection. Financial matters also come into sharper focus, helping you make smarter, more confident money decisions.

Whether you’re seeking emotional balance or practical progress, this week delivers a refreshing sense of direction. Here’s your quick sneak peek into what the stars have planned for the days ahead as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.

Aries

You may feel like pushing things from day one, but that may not land well. Conversations can get sharper than you intend. Give it a day or two. Once the week moves ahead, your usual clarity comes back and work starts moving again.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

There’s a tendency to take on more than needed just to keep things smooth. Avoid that. Keep your routine steady. Things improve quietly as the week progresses, especially around money and personal comfort.

Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Too many small things at once. That’s the theme early on. Don’t try to fix everything together. Space things out. Mid-week onwards, people respond better and your pace becomes manageable again.

Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Mood may swing a bit at the start. Not everything needs a reaction. Give it time. By the second half, you see things differently and conversations become easier. Keep things simple.

Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2

Leo

There can be some restlessness around home or personal space. Don’t rush decisions there. Wait for things to settle. Once they do, you handle it better without overthinking.

Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

Communication needs care this week. Messages can get mixed if rushed. Take an extra pause before replying. The second half works better for discussions and plans.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue | Lucky Number: 5

Libra

Money matters need patience. Avoid quick decisions or emotional spending. Stability returns gradually. Keep your tone balanced in conversations and things stay manageable.

Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

The start feels intense. You may react strongly to small things. Step back. Don’t carry that energy forward. By mid-week, things calm down and you regain control.

Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

The first half feels slow or slightly disconnected. Don’t force movement. Once the shift happens, your energy comes back and things start working again. That’s your window.

Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn

Plans may not move as expected early on. Don’t push too hard. Things align better later in the week. Stay steady, don’t change your approach too much.

Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius

Work pressure will feel higher in the beginning of week. Focus on what matters instead of reacting to everything. As the week progresses, things become easier to manage.

Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4

Pisces

Things may feel unclear at the start. Don’t try to solve everything immediately. Let it settle. Clarity improves later, and decisions become easier.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green | Lucky Number: 7

Disclaimer:

The horoscope predictions mentioned in this article are based on astrological interpretations and general planetary positions. These insights are meant for informational purposes only. Individual experiences may vary, and readers are advised to use their own judgment before making any personal, financial, or professional decisions based on these predictions.