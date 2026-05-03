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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

‘Patriot’ earns ₹50.23 crore worldwide in 2 days. Day 2 sees a 38.5% drop in India, but strong overseas (₹31.5 crore) drives the total. Kerala leads in domestic share. The GCC–UK diaspora boosts performance. Trade eyes Sunday surge for ₹100 crore weekend milestone.

Patriot box office
Patriot box office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 08:32 IST

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

The action-packed thriller Patriot stands as the decade’s most important filmmaking partnership, which features the legendary Mammootty fighting alongside the renowned Mohanlal. The film achieved its first major financial milestone by reaching the Rs 50 crore mark within its first two days of theatrical exhibition. The film achieved a total worldwide gross of Rs 50.23 crore by the end of Saturday. The international market maintains strong interest in this Mahesh Narayanan film, while the domestic market experienced a significant change in its viewing patterns. The film experienced a 38.5% drop in its second day Indian net collections, which earned Rs 6.15 crore after opening with Rs 10 crore on Friday.

The film has generated Rs 16.15 crore in domestic net after two days, which demonstrates that initial excitement has passed and now word-of-mouth will decide how long the film maintains its presence in theaters.

Global Momentum: Overseas Markets Propel Worldwide Totals

The main force that drives this espionage thriller throughout its international scope, especially between Middle Eastern countries and European regions. The international box office remained strong on Day 2 because it generated Rs 15 crore even though domestic theaters saw lower attendance on Saturday. The film has reached international box office earnings of Rs 31.50 crore, which serves as the main factor that helped the movie achieve its 50-crore milestone. 

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GCC & UK Diaspora Boost ‘Patriot’: Mammootty–Mohanlal Reunion Drives Strong Global Response Despite Slower Non-Kerala Market

After 18 years of separation, fans from the GCC and the UK have come together to watch Mammootty and Mohanlal, Kerala’s two most important actors, who reunite on screen for this special event. The film’s global success indicates that its ambitious production scale, which includes five international filming locations in Azerbaijan and the UK has successfully connected with diaspora audiences, although non-Kerala Indian markets show a slower development rate.

Regional Dynamics: Kerala Footfalls and Domestic Theater Trends

The film maintains its position as the leading entertainment choice in Kerala because it earned Rs 5.25 crore during Saturday showings. The Indian show count decreased from 2,636 to 2,374 yet the film’s occupancy numbers indicated “late-day recovery” according to its performance data. The Saturday morning shows began with 25.92% occupancy, which increased throughout the day until it reached 54.58% for night performances. The film obtained its strongest support outside of Kerala from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which contributed Rs 93 lakhs and Rs 45 lakhs, respectively. 

Mammootty’s ‘Patriot’ Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend Milestone Amid Box Office Slowdown 

Trade analysts are now closely watching the Sunday performance; with the film already having secured a significant portion of its Rs 140 crore budget through pre-sales and its initial two-day global haul, the “Sunday surge” performance will determine whether the film reaches the 100-crore milestone by its first weekend conclusion.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide
‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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