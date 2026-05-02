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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on day 44, earning a total of Rs 1785 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller remains steady in its late theatrical phase, while new release Raja Shivaji opens strongly, shifting weekend audience momentum.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 10:27 IST

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

The box office market of May 2026 underwent a fascinating change because Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which successfully operated for an extended period, continued to set new records while permitting new movies to penetrate the box office. The international audience of the Ranveer Singh movie sustained its strong connection, which reached a remarkable total of Rs 1785 crore in worldwide box office sales on its 44th day after release. The Aditya Dhar movie showed outstanding endurance for an action-espionage thriller when it reached Rs 1.05 crore in domestic box office revenue during its seventh week after launch. 

Impact of ‘Raja Shivaji’ on Box Office Shift

The theatrical production experienced its first major alteration when Riteish Deshmukh’s historical film Raja Shivaji entered theaters, which brought in record-breaking revenue through its outstanding opening of Rs 11.35 crore. The current transition begins because the high-octane spy movie approaches the finish of its successful theater run while a new cultural trend starts to develop.

Endurance Analysis of the Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Spy Sequel

The ticket windows of Dhurandhar 2 provide a complete study on how films sustain their commercial supremacy from beginning to the end. The movie has stayed in cinemas for over 850 screenings because Ranveer Singh stars an undercover agent who shows and proves his commitment in the movie, which helps him reach audiences of all age groups. The movie has made Rs 1,785.23 crore through its continuous revenue generation during its “slow-burn” phase, which brings it closer to Baahubali 2’s all-time record. 

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International & Domestic Box Office Performance

The international market sustains the success of the global Indian film because box office results from this market sustain steady demand, which helps to reach broader international audiences. The movie has made Rs 1,136.14 crore in domestic earnings because fans of the franchise continue to watch its intense action scenes and real-life martial arts, which compete with other popular movies.

Regional Dominance and the Historical Shift

The Friday box office dynamics were largely dictated by the massive debut of Raja Shivaji, which successfully tapped into the surging demand for large-scale historical biopics. The film had to compete for theater space because its Marathi version earned Rs 8 crore and its Hindi dubbed version collected Rs 3.35 crore. The film experienced an 8.7% revenue decrease from its previous day’s earnings. The industry interprets this outcome as a market expansion that benefits Ranveer Singh’s thriller. 

Weekend Box Office Shift and Future Outlook

Raja Shivaji dominates weekend moviegoers because of its heavy attendance and broad critical approval, which push Dhurandhar 2 into a second position while maintaining steady audience interest. The upcoming days will show whether the spy sequel can achieve its final breakthrough during the Saturday and Sunday peak times to reach the Rs 1,790 crore milestone before it moves to digital distribution.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

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