West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling: Fresh Voting Begins In 15 Booths Amid Tight Security; Diamond Harbour Voters Call Re-Poll ‘Fine’

Diamond Harbour voters in West Bengal confirmed that polling irregularities occurred on April 29 while they assessed Saturday’s re-polling as ‘fine.’ The South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal started its repolling process on Saturday at 7 am across 15 polling stations which served two Assembly constituencies. The Election Commission declared the voting at these seats invalid because of reports that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been tampered with during the second polling phase on April 29. The Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency currently has repolling in progress at 11 polling booths and the Diamond Harbour constituency has repolling at four polling booths.

West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling: Diamond Harbour constituency

“It was fine earlier too, it is fine now as well,” a voter in the Diamond Harbour constituency told ANI after casting their ballot at booth number 117. Re-polling is a common occurrence. There isn’t an issue. “The machine was malfunctioning the last time,” said another voter at the booth. In the re-polling, it is acceptable. Amidst a high level of security, re-polling started today at four polling places in the Diamond Harbour constituency in the South 24 Parganas district and eleven polling places in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly seat. To avoid any interruptions during the voting process, members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been stationed close to the polling place.

The BJP has applauded the EC’s decision to hold a new election and stated that more voting places in the two assembly segments should be used. However, the TMC claimed that the BJP was responsible for the events that prompted the re-polling and described it as a cunning plan to “defame” the state. Amit Malviya, the BJP’s West Bengal co-incharge, said that during phase two of the State’s Assembly elections, voters were barred from selecting the party candidate at many polling places in Falta under the Diamond Harbour seat. This led to the re-polling.

West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling

In Diamond Harbour, the BJP has put up Dipak Kumar Halder to challenge Panna Lal Halder, the current TMC MLA. After Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the most recent elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6%) votes, they are facing a rematch. Samim Ahamed Molla of the TMC is running against Goursundar Ghosh of the BJP in the Magrahat Paschim constituency. Since the TMC was established in 2011, Gias Uddin Molla, an MLA, has held the position. On May 4, the votes will be counted.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats