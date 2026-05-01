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Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 sees tight DMK-AIADMK-TVK fight; exit polls split as Vijay’s debut reshapes race ahead of May 4 results.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 sees tight DMK-AIADMK-TVK fight. (Photo: ANI)
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 sees tight DMK-AIADMK-TVK fight. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 16:47 IST

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Tamil Nadu is witnessing a tight contested election like never seen before in recent times, with the 2026 Assembly election results will be announced on May 4. The ‘mass’ entry of actor-turned-politician, Joseph Vijay, and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has totally transformed a usually bipolar contest into a three-cornered fight. The exit polls, in particular, have only heightened suspense with sharply divided predictions. While a majority of the surveys indicate a comeback of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) under M. K. Stalin’s banner, there are many that anticipate a breakthrough for TVK, and a comeback for the AIADMK under Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership.

Who Are Top Candidates in Tamil Nadu Election 2026?

The major player in Tamil Nadu Election 2026 is still the DMK, who is led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin representing the second generation of the party. The AIADMK’s prospects are only the Palaniswami, who are hoping to regain lost ground.

But the real game-changer in election 2026 appears to be Joseph Vijay, whose entrance has changed the voter mindset, particularly among the younger generation. Other leading players in this election include Seeman, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and L. Murugan.

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What Do The Latest Exit Polls Show?

Exit polls for Tamil Nadu show a fragmented scenario that again highlights the upshot of this election. Axis My India gives a shock victory to TVK and has predicted 98-120 seats for the party while DMK is close behind and AIADMK is far behind.

However, People’s Pulse has predicted a safe DMK victory with 125-145. The analysis also shows stability in governance. JVC–Times Now has predicted an AIADMK revival that would give the party a safe majority. Meanwhile, another prediction shows DMK with around 125 seats and TVK as the second largest party.

However, despite these predictions, the overall scenario shows DMK with a slight gain, though nowhere near to establishing a safe majority.

How Did MK Stalin Respond To The Exit Poll Hype?

For the first time since polling ended, MK Stalin responded to the exit polls with a controlled yet confident voice. During a May Day event in Chennai, he said his hope is not based on the exit polls but on the people’s feedback.

He also reiterated the DMK’s principle of inclusive governance and said that the government runs on the principle of “everything for everyone”. Invoking the name of M. Karunanidhi, Stalin said the results would show the extent of the work the party has done.

Which Seats Could Tip the Balance in Tamil Nadu Election?

A handful of constituencies could prove decisive in determining the final outcome. Trichy East is critical as it tests Joseph Vijay’s political clout with a direct contest.

Kolathur holds symbolic weight as M. K. Stalin tries to defend his seat from the strongholds. Edappadi is crucial for Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the party’s resurgence.

Other key seats include Coimbatore South, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni with Udhayanidhi Stalin contesting and Mylapore with Tamilisai Soundararajan in the fray. This reflects the broader political dynamics across urban and rural as well as delta regions.

Why Is Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Called a Three-Way Fight?

Unlike the former DMK-AIADMK duopoly, this year has turned into a three-way contest. TVK with Joseph Vijay has fragmented traditional vote banks and introduced new complexities. With each major party winning in at least one exit poll, the outcome remains uncertain. As Tamil Nadu waits for the results, it is poised to witness a political pivot that could reshape the state’s future.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026dmkDMK vs AIADMKm.k stalinTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Vijay TVK

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats
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