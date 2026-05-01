Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates & Seats

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: The Assam Assembly Election 2026 has drawn national attention, with counting of votes set to determine who will govern the state for the next five years. Polling was held across all 126 constituencies, and a party or alliance needs 64 seats to secure a majority in the Assembly.

The contest has primarily been between the ruling BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led opposition, with regional parties also playing a role in several seats.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: Tight Contests Expected In Key Constituencies

As counting begins, attention is on constituencies where margins are expected to be narrow. Results from urban centres, tea garden regions, and minority-dominated areas are likely to influence the overall outcome.

Election officials have put in place multiple counting centres with security and monitoring systems to ensure a smooth process. Trends are expected to emerge within the first few hours, while final results may take longer in closely contested seats.

It is important to note that no official results should be considered final until confirmed by the Election Commission.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: Top Candidates And Major Political Faces

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains a key figure in the election, representing the ruling alliance and seeking to retain power. His campaign has focused on development, infrastructure, and governance.

On the other side, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has been one of the prominent faces of the opposition campaign, aiming to regain lost ground for his party.

Several other candidates from regional parties are also in the fray, making the contest competitive in multiple constituencies.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: Key Issues That Shaped The Election

The election campaign saw a mix of development-focused and identity-driven issues. Infrastructure projects, employment opportunities, welfare schemes, and law and order were widely discussed.

At the same time, topics such as regional identity and migration remained part of the political conversation, influencing voter sentiment in different parts of the state.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Results: What The Results Could Mean

The outcome of the 2026 Assembly election will set the direction for Assam’s governance and political landscape. A return of the ruling alliance would indicate continued support for its policies, while gains for the opposition could signal a shift in voter preferences.

As counting progresses, verified updates from the Election Commission will provide clarity on the final results. Until then, trends should be viewed cautiously, especially in closely fought seats.

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