Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full Schedule, Counting Process, Exit Poll Predictions And Major Candidates To Watch, All You Need To Know

KERALA ELECTION RESULTS 2026: Kerala’s election results are just around the corner, and people are getting restless. The state voted in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Now, everyone’s counting down to the big reveal. With 140 seats up for grabs and fierce competition everywhere, it’s worth knowing how things will unfold on counting day. The Election Commission has set Monday, May 4, 2026, for counting votes across Kerala.

Kerala Elections 2026: When will the counting start?

Counting starts at 8:00 AM, and you can expect the early leads by around 9:30. By late afternoon, say, between 2:00 and 4:00, most results should be clear.

They’ll kick things off by counting postal ballots first, then move on to the Electronic Voting Machines. At certain polling stations, officials will randomly verify VVPAT slips just to keep things clean and transparent.

The numbers hint at a classic Kerala trend, a big swing away from whoever is in power. This time, the Congress-led UDF looks set to make a comeback, with 78 to 90 seats according to most surveys. That’s well above the 71 needed for a simple majority. People seem to be turning against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government. The NDA might bump up its vote share a bit, but the real dogfight is still between the LDF and UDF.

Kerala Elections 2026 Top Candidates

– All eyes are on Dharmadam, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to hold onto his seat and grab a third straight win for his coalition.

– In Puthuppally, the UDF is banking on strong local support and the enduring legacy of the late Oommen Chandy.

– Nemom and Palakkad are in the spotlight too, especially for the BJP-led NDA, which wants to boost its share (expected at 14%) and finally carve out space in the assembly.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026 promises to be a closely contested and high-profile affair, with key political leaders taking the stage. Outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues to lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF), relying on his record of governance and social welfare programs. The LDF is likely to run high-profile candidates in key seats, including experienced ministers and up-and-comers.

On the opposition front, the United Democratic Front (UDF) – the Indian National Congress-led coalition – is expected to field experienced leaders such as V. D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, who have been critical of the incumbent government. The UDF will play the anti-incumbency and local issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to feature high-profile leaders such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar and K. Surendran to build on its presence in the state, which has been historically weak.

Further, local actors and minor parties may also play a role in marginal constituencies. In all, the 2026 Kerala elections are likely to see a three-way fight, with the credibility and connect of the leaders and the narratives of the campaign playing a major role.

Where to Watch Kerala Election Results Live?

Get the most reliable and fastest information on these official and online platforms:

ECI Results Portal: Get details on the Official ECI Website

Voter Helpline App: Google Play Store and Apple App Store for notifications

NEWSX Digital: Access the NEWSX Live Blog for the latest updates, heat maps and expert insights on the ever-changing political landscape of Kerala.

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