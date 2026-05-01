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Home > Business News > India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 16:53 IST

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India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

Organic Recycling Systems has spent 18 years converting municipal solid waste, one of the hardest feedstocks in bioenergy, into clean fuel. As India mandates CBG blending across its gas networks, that depth of experience is becoming its most valuable asset.

New Delhi [India], April 30: India generates over 62-72 million tonnes of municipal solid waste every year. Most of it rots in open dumps. A company from Navi Mumbai has spent 18 years turning that problem into an energy solution, and is only now beginning to get the attention it deserves.

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Organic Recycling Systems Limited started as a waste management firm. Today, it has transitioned into an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform, converting agricultural waste, energy crops, and organic fraction of municipal waste into compressed biogas (CBG) and value-added products. The shift is not just in branding. In 2013, the company commissioned the first anaerobic digestion-based integrated MSW valorisation facility in Solapur, Maharashtra, at a time when most of the sector was still figuring out what was possible. 

Sarang Bhand, the Promoter and Managing Director who has led the company since its inception, frames the opportunity in stark terms.

Every tonne of municipal waste that goes into a landfill is a tonne of clean energy that India has to import instead. That is the equation we are trying to change.

  — Sarang Bhand, Promoter & MD, ORSL

MSW is among the most complex feedstocks in the bioenergy value chain – heterogeneous, seasonally variable, and unforgiving of process errors. ORSL’s 18 years on this feedstock, across multiple states and project types, is reflected in its technology stack: 2 patents, 5+ proprietary technologies, and 7+ innovations currently in its R&D pipeline.

ORSL serves leading clients such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, along with municipal corporations across the country.It has formal research partnerships with IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur, and was recently awarded a DBT-BIRAC grant of Rs 1.86 crore to develop India’s first BIO-CCU platform, a system that captures CO₂ from biogas plants and converts it into value-added fuels, in collaboration with both IITs. The company was listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023.

India’s National Biofuels Coordination Committee has mandated 1% CBG blending in CNG and PNG networks from FY 2025-26, rising to 5 per cent by FY 2028-29.[2]For ORSL, 18 years of converting waste into energy may prove to be its most durable advantage.

For more information, please visit: https://iisppr.org.in/waste-management-in-india-an-analysis-of-government-policies-and-outcomes/ | https://iocl.com/pages/satat-overview

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

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India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!
India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!
India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!
India’s Waste Problem Was Always an Energy Opportunity – Organic Recycling Systems Saw It First!

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