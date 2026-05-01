Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Iraganaboyina Chandu was a beloved son, a loyal older brother, and the kind of friend everyone cherished. At just 26, he lost his life to suicide while living in the United States. Chandu grew up in the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. He’d just earned his master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago and had been searching for a job for weeks. But nothing came through.

University Graduate from Andhra Pradesh Dies in the US

People close to Chandu say he was really struggling. The weight of relying on family back home, especially after seeing how hard his father worked as a security guard, made things even tougher for him.

The constant stress of being unemployed was just too much. Chandu died alone in his US apartment. Authorities haven’t shared more about the ongoing investigation.

Family Seeks Help to Bring Mortal Remains Home

Indians in the US have launched a fundraiser to raise $1,20,000 to help the family bring Chandu’s body back to India. International repatriation from the US to India, including funeral home, legal permits, transportation, etc. is around $25,000. This is beyond the family’s means,” the fundraiser page said.

Any money donated above $25,000 will be used to help his parents clear out his debts. More than $76,000 has been donated in the past two days.

“Chandu came to Chicago with hopes, dreams and determination to pursue them, just like many international students. He was a wonderful person – kind, generous and an inspiration to his friends and younger brother. Unfortunately, the struggles he was facing proved to be too much. His dreams were never realised, and his family in India is grieving the loss of this incomparable young man,” the about section of the fundraising page read.

Internet seeks assistance from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

A social media user tweeted to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh for assistance in getting Chandu’s body home. Lokesh took notice of the post and said he was condoling with the family and also requested Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to help in the “smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains.”

In response, Naidu stated that he has spoken with the social media user and is “coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to the suicide helpline numbers available here:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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