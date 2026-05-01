LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Iraganaboyina Chandu, a 26-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide in the US amid job stress.

Iraganaboyina Chandu, a recent DePaul University graduate, died by suicide in the US (IMAGE: X)
Iraganaboyina Chandu, a recent DePaul University graduate, died by suicide in the US (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 17:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Iraganaboyina Chandu was a beloved son, a loyal older brother, and the kind of friend everyone cherished. At just 26, he lost his life to suicide while living in the United States. Chandu grew up in the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. He’d just earned his master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago and had been searching for a job for weeks. But nothing came through.

University Graduate from Andhra Pradesh Dies in the US

People close to Chandu say he was really struggling. The weight of relying on family back home, especially after seeing how hard his father worked as a security guard, made things even tougher for him.

The constant stress of being unemployed was just too much. Chandu died alone in his US apartment. Authorities haven’t shared more about the ongoing investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

Family Seeks Help to Bring Mortal Remains Home

Indians in the US have launched a fundraiser to raise $1,20,000 to help the family bring Chandu’s body back to India. International repatriation from the US to India, including funeral home, legal permits, transportation, etc. is around $25,000. This is beyond the family’s means,” the fundraiser page said.

Any money donated above $25,000 will be used to help his parents clear out his debts. More than $76,000 has been donated in the past two days.

“Chandu came to Chicago with hopes, dreams and determination to pursue them, just like many international students. He was a wonderful person – kind, generous and an inspiration to his friends and younger brother. Unfortunately, the struggles he was facing proved to be too much. His dreams were never realised, and his family in India is grieving the loss of this incomparable young man,” the about section of the fundraising page read.

Internet seeks assistance from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

A social media user tweeted to Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh for assistance in getting Chandu’s body home. Lokesh took notice of the post and said he was condoling with the family and also requested Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to help in the “smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains.”

In response, Naidu stated that he has spoken with the social media user and is “coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to the suicide helpline numbers available here: 

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

MUST READ: Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full Schedule, Counting Process, Exit Poll Predictions And Major Candidates To Watch, All You Need To Know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iraganaboyina Chandulatest viral newslatest world news

RELATED News

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Who Won the £1 Million Jackpot in May 2026? Full Results Here

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

LATEST NEWS

Bombay High Court Drops FIR Against Shekhar Suman, Bharti Singh in ‘Rasgulla-Dahi Bhalla’ Case

Was Bhagwant Mann Drunk In Assembly? Labour Day Session Erupts Into Massive Row As Opposition Demands Alcohol, Dope Tests For All Punjab MLAs

Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Online

Sammy’s Children’s Day Ep 9 Finale Release Time Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Climax Episode

Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

When is Met Gala 2026? Date, Start Time, Live Streaming And Channel Broadcast, Origin, Theme, Red Carpet Details And Full Guest List

JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt
Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt
Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt
Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

QUICK LINKS