Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

The Malayalam film Patriot starring Mammootty and Mohanlal was released in theatres on May 1 2026. People are talking about Patriot a lot. The movie is a spy thriller with a budget. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Patriot has generated a lot of excitement because it brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after a time.

Theatres in Kerala were packed from the first day. This shows how much people were looking forward to the film. Fans were very excited about the release. They watched early morning shows and the theatres were full. People also talked about the film on media. The strong opening of the film is not just because of the popularity of Mammootty and Mohanlal. People are also curious about the story of Patriot and how it is made.

Many people who watched Patriot early liked its tone and the performances of the actors. The story is also layered and interesting. However some people have feelings about the film. Mammootty performs well in the film. His performance is powerful and controlled. Many people think that his performance is the backbone of the film. Mohanlal is also very good in the film. He may not be in the film all the time. He makes a lasting impact. The combination of Mammootty and Mohanlal adds a lot of weight to the story. Other actors like Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara also makes the film complete.

One of the things people are talking about is the pacing of Patriot. Some people think that the film is slow in the first half. They think it lacks the energy that is expected from a spy thriller. People who want a film with quick action and dramatic twists may find some parts of the film boring. However other people like the pace of the film. They think it allows the story to develop in a detailed way.

The film looks very good technically. The cinematography, background score and production quality are all very strong. The film has a feel, like global spy thrillers. The visuals are polished. The storytelling is realistic. The film avoids clichés.

People have opinions about Patriot on social media. Some fans think it is a masterpiece and praise the performances and depth of the film. Other people think it is average because the narration is slow. This has made Patriot a big topic of discussion online.

Even though people have opinions about the film Patriot is doing well at the box office. The star power of Mammootty and Mohanlal along with the hype before the release has ensured a solid opening. The coming days will decide if the film continues to do or slows down based on what people say about it.

Overall Patriot is an ambitious film. It focuses on performances. Storytelling rather than typical commercial elements. The film provides a cinematic experience for some people while others may not like it as much. Patriot is a Malayalam film that people will talk about for a time. The film Patriot has its strengths and weaknesses. People will have opinions, about Patriot.

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