LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

The movie Patriot has come out and it is doing well. This film has Mammootty and Mohanlal in it. People are loving the movie and the theaters are full. The actors, in the movie Patriot are doing a job.. Some people do not like the Patriot movie because it is moving really slowly.

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 18:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

The Malayalam film Patriot starring Mammootty and Mohanlal was released in theatres on May 1 2026. People are talking about Patriot a lot. The movie is a spy thriller with a budget. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Patriot has generated a lot of excitement because it brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after a time.

Theatres in Kerala were packed from the first day. This shows how much people were looking forward to the film. Fans were very excited about the release. They watched early morning shows and the theatres were full. People also talked about the film on media. The strong opening of the film is not just because of the popularity of Mammootty and Mohanlal. People are also curious about the story of Patriot and how it is made.

Many people who watched Patriot early liked its tone and the performances of the actors. The story is also layered and interesting. However some people have feelings about the film. Mammootty performs well in the film. His performance is powerful and controlled. Many people think that his performance is the backbone of the film. Mohanlal is also very good in the film. He may not be in the film all the time. He makes a lasting impact. The combination of Mammootty and Mohanlal adds a lot of weight to the story. Other actors like Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara also makes the film complete. 

You Might Be Interested In

One of the things people are talking about is the pacing of Patriot. Some people think that the film is slow in the first half. They think it lacks the energy that is expected from a spy thriller. People who want a film with quick action and dramatic twists may find some parts of the film boring. However other people like the pace of the film. They think it allows the story to develop in a detailed way.

The film looks very good technically. The cinematography, background score and production quality are all very strong. The film has a feel, like global spy thrillers. The visuals are polished. The storytelling is realistic. The film avoids clichés.

People have opinions about Patriot on social media. Some fans think it is a masterpiece and praise the performances and depth of the film. Other people think it is average because the narration is slow. This has made Patriot a big topic of discussion online.

Even though people have opinions about the film Patriot is doing well at the box office. The star power of Mammootty and Mohanlal along with the hype before the release has ensured a solid opening. The coming days will decide if the film continues to do or slows down based on what people say about it.

Overall Patriot is an ambitious film. It focuses on performances. Storytelling rather than typical commercial elements. The film provides a cinematic experience for some people while others may not like it as much. Patriot is a Malayalam film that people will talk about for a time. The film Patriot has its strengths and weaknesses. People will have opinions, about Patriot.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026: Take A Sneak Peek Into Isha Ambani’s All Over The Years Met Gala Outfits 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fahadh faasil patriot rolemahesh narayanan patriot filmmalayalam spy thriller patriotMammootty Mohanlal Patriotpatriot audience reactionpatriot box office collectionpatriot movie ratings 2026Patriot Movie Review

RELATED News

Peddi Release Date Out: When Will Ram Charan’s Highly Awaited Pan-India Film Hit Theatres After Multiple Delays?

Bombay High Court Drops FIR Against Shekhar Suman, Bharti Singh in ‘Rasgulla-Dahi Bhalla’ Case

Sammy’s Children’s Day Ep 9 Finale Release Time Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Climax Episode

When is Met Gala 2026? Date, Start Time, Live Streaming And Channel Broadcast, Origin, Theme, Red Carpet Details And Full Guest List

Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against Shekhar Suman, Bharti Singh Over ‘Rasgulla, Dahi Bhalla’ Joke, Sparking Fresh Free Speech Debate

LATEST NEWS

Overseas Mega Jobs Fair 2026: 3,400+ Global Job Openings for Filipinos on Labor Day in Quezon City

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Full Moon Flower Moon May 2026: When to See the Full Moon & Why It’s Called ‘Flower Moon’

Is Labour Day 2026 a Holiday? India, UK, US, Pakistan, Australia, Spain & Worldwide

Was Bhagwant Mann Drunk In Assembly? Labour Day Session Erupts Into Massive Row As Opposition Demands Alcohol, Dope Tests For All Punjab MLAs

Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Online

Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office
Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office
Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office
Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

QUICK LINKS