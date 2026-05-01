Who Is Falaq Naaz? Actress Deletes Video Mocking Rahul Roy, Seeks Work For Him Amid Troll Backlash

After spending ten years in various acting roles, Falaq Naaz has established herself as a unique presence in the Indian television industry. The actress who was born as Jhanvi Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka on December 2 1991 has become her most recognizable character throughout her career. She has shown her ability to perform different types of characters through her work in mythological shows like Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT.

Falaq remains active in her role as an industry spokesperson who receives media attention because she openly shares her honest opinions about entertainment industry developments. She started a significant conversation about digital content ethics by releasing a video that featured veteran actor Rahul Roy, which showed her dedication to fixing mistakes and her support for senior industry professionals.

Supporting Veteran Actors and Making Amends Online

The crossover of social media trends with the sanctity of veteran stars came to the fore when vlogger Falaq Naaz was promptly called out after a video featuring Aashiqui star Rahul Roy. After the actor shared an emotional post on his personal and financial issues following a 2020 brain stroke, revealing that some of his recent social media appearances were due to “compulsion,” Falaq removed the content, which people felt was disrespectful to the actor, as she wanted to stand by him at the time of his controversy. Instead of keeping mum, she used her platform to project her plea for producers and casting directors to give Roy dignified job opportunities, as she urged the industry to not let its own legends perish in financial struggles.







Navigating Modern Casting Hurdles and Professional Integrity

The current professional standards, which Falaq now represents in her work, exist as a response to social media metrics and trends that use unconventional casting methods. Falaq went viral for her 2026 criticism of a production house that required her birth details to perform kundali checks before they would consider her for a role. She made a strong statement against “pseudoscience” in hiring through her refusal to comply because she believed that her talent and 15-year career experience should take precedence over astrological charts. The performer who now owns a badminton team as her latest sports entrepreneurship venture has developed into a new stage because she fights for recognition of acting as a profession which needs to be respected beyond digital tricks and superstitious practices.

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