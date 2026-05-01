Patriot Movie X Review: Did Mohanlal And Mammootty’s Thriller Truly Win Hearts Or Divide Fans Online Big Time

The South Indian film industry experienced a major disruption from Patriot, which premiered on May 1 2026 because of its dynamic spy storyline and its historic actor reunion. Mohanlal and Mammootty return to the screen together after almost 20 years to act in a film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film, which features Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara as its main actors, faced high expectations because of its exceptional cast. The box office results show a record-breaking opening which combines domestic and international earnings to exceed ₹25 crore, but the digital space shows two opposing viewpoints.

Cinematic Synergy: The Mohanlal–Mammootty Onscreen Dynamic

The film’s main emotional force comes from watching the two actors who both contributed to the film after they stayed apart for 18 years. Patriot showcases its two lead actors through their actual performance, which creates a battle between their different approaches. Mammootty delivers his performance through his aged voice, which establishes commanding power, while Mohanlal shows his ability to create characters through his quiet yet powerful performance. X users believe that the film achieves its best moments when these two stars share the screen while a strong musical score heightens the film’s patriotic atmosphere. Fahadh Faasil brings modern, unpredictable elements into the film, which connects the established film legends with contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Narrative Friction: Decoding the Spy Thriller’s Pacing and Polish

The internet needs more time to decide whether the film succeeds as a complete spy thriller. Some people appreciate the large scale and technical achievements of Anto Joseph’s production, while others in the audience complain about the screenplay. Critics on social media have pointed out that the first half occasionally feels burdened by the need to balance the screen time of its massive stars, which results in “pacing lulls” that interrupt critical moments.

#Patriot 4/5 ⭐ Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes.#patriotreview pic.twitter.com/pwkhQGI6Eu — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) May 1, 2026







Some viewers thought Mammootty’s stoic performance created a character who should have displayed more physical energy typical of modern action-thrillers. The divide between these two groups shows that Patriot serves as an essential event for the leading actors’ fans, while it needs to deliver a fast-paced thriller experience to others.

#patriot

An average first half with incredible production quality. — Raju madrasi (@ravuthar_1) May 1, 2026







The movie Patriot functions as a cinematic experience that serves as a Kerala cultural phenomenon. The star power of Big M shows no signs of weakening because the film experienced double-digit domestic box office earnings on its first day. The film will keep its current success only if audiences react positively to the mixed reviews about its screenplay.

The internet currently shows two opposing views because one group celebrates the return of legendary synergy while another group wants better narrative structure that matches the talent of the cast. The worldwide popularity of Malayalam cinema has returned because Patriot achieved its goal of reclaiming international recognition.

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