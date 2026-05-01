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Home > Education News > AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

The Bar Council of India has opened the correction window for AIBE 21 registration 2026, allowing candidates to introduce changes to their submitted application forms.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026
AIBE 21 Registration 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 13:52 IST

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AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

The Bar Council of India has announced the correction period for AIBE 21 registration 2026. It is allowed to correct the submitted application forms. After the registration process is completed on April 30, the correction period begins. The candidates can log in to see their applications in case they have applied. In this correction period, you can modify your applications before the complete testing round.

What is AIBE 21 Correction window 2026, and who can apply

The AIBE 21 Correction window 2026 is for the candidates who have already submitted their application forms. It allows them to make necessary corrections in personal and academic details.

However, this facility is available only for a specific period. Candidates are advised to utilise this window carefully, as no further adjustments will be allowed once it closes.

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Which details cannot be edited in AIBE 21 application form

The Bar Council of India has said that some fields cannot be edited as part of the correction window. Candidates cannot change their registered mobile number, email ID, PwD category, caste category or exam centre preference. Once the candidates have paid the application fee, they cannot change these details under any circumstances.

How to edit AIBE 21 application form 2026

Candidates can follow these instructions: Go to the website allindiabarexamination.com. Log in to your account. Open the submitted form. Apply corrections. Submit the form. Candidates must be careful not to make mistakes before submitting the application.

What are the key dates for AIBE 21 exam 2026

The correction window will stay open until 3 May 2026. All the corrections need to be made within this time. The AIBE-21 admit card will be issued on 22 May 2026. The exam will be held on 7 June 2026. Candidates need to make note of these dates and avoid missing out on important deadlines.

What is AIBE 21 exam and why is it important

The All India Bar Examination is a compulsory exam for law graduates who intend to practise law in India. It is conducted by the Bar Council of India. The candidates need to be enrolled with a state bar council to take the exam. All the candidates who qualify are issued the Certificate of Practice (COP), which permits them to practise in courts across the country.

What is the syllabus and exam pattern for AIBE 21 2026

The subjects for the AIBE 21 exam will include important law subjects such as Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Civil Procedure, Evidence Law and Administrative Law. Other topics will include family law, professional ethics, environmental law, cyber law, labour law and contract law. The question paper will contain 100 questions. Candidates are encouraged to verify their application forms during the correction window and keep themselves updated by visiting the official website for further updates.

Also Read: UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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Tags: AIBE 21AIBE 21 application formAIBE 21 correction window 2026AIBE 21 registration 2026AIBE application form correction 2026

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AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

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AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

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AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form
AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form
AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form
AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

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